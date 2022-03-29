Where to See Theater This Month in the Twin Cities

Our monthly round-up of theatrical productions.

by

Chanhassen Dinner Theater, chanhassendt.com, 952-934-1525, 501 West 78th St, Chanhassen

Children’s Theatre, childrenstheatre.org, 612-874-0400, 2400 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis

Guthrie Theater, guthrietheater.org, 612-377-2224, 818 2nd St S, Minneapolis

History Theatre, historytheatre.com, 651-292-4323, 30 E 10th St, St. Paul

Lyric Arts, lyricarts.org, 763-422-1838, 420 E Main St, Anoka

Mixed Blood Theatre, mixedblood.com, 612-338-6131, 1501 South 4th St, Minneapolis

Orpheum Theatre, hennepintheatretrust.org/theatres/orpheum-theatre, 612-373-5671, 910 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis

Old Log Theater, oldlog.com, 952-474-5951, 5185 Meadville St, Greenwood

Penumbra Theatre, penumbratheatre.org, 651.224.3180, Penumbra Theatre 270 North Kent St, St. Paul

Theater Latté Da, latteda.org, 612-339-3003, 345 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis

Theater Mu, theatermu.org, 651-789-1012, 755 Prior Ave N, #107 St. Paul

Theatre in the Round, theatreintheround.org, 612-333-3010, 245 Cedar Ave, Minneapolis

The Southern Theater, southerntheater.org, 612-208-1579, 1420 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis

University of Minnesota Department of Theatre Arts & Dance

Yellow Tree Theatre, yellowtreetheatre.com, 763-493-8733, 320 5th Ave SE, Osseo