Where to See Theater This Month in the Twin Cities

The Tempest at the Guthrie Theater
Chanhassen Dinner Theater, chanhassendt.com, 952-934-1525, 501 West 78th St, Chanhassen
- Footloose, Feb. 4–Sept. 24
Children’s Theatre, childrenstheatre.org, 612-874-0400, 2400 3rd Ave S, Minneapolis
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical April 22–June 18, 2022
Guthrie Theater, guthrietheater.org, 612-377-2224, 818 2nd St S, Minneapolis
- The Tempest, Feb. 26–April 16, 2022, Wurtele Thrust Stage
- A Raisin in the Sun, April 30–June 5, McGuire Proscenium Stage
History Theatre, historytheatre.com, 651-292-4323, 30 E 10th St, St. Paul
- Parks: A Portrait of a Young Artist, March 19–April 10, 2022
Lyric Arts, lyricarts.org, 763-422-1838, 420 E Main St, Anoka
- Smokey Joe’s Cafe, April 8–May 8, 2022
Mixed Blood Theatre, mixedblood.com, 612-338-6131, 1501 South 4th St, Minneapolis
- imagine a u.s. without racism, April 13th–May 1st, 2022
Orpheum Theatre, hennepintheatretrust.org/theatres/orpheum-theatre, 612-373-5671, 910 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
- Trolls Live!, April 9–10
- The Prom, April 12–17
Old Log Theater, oldlog.com, 952-474-5951, 5185 Meadville St, Greenwood
- Escape To Margaritaville April 1–August 27
Penumbra Theatre, penumbratheatre.org, 651.224.3180, Penumbra Theatre 270 North Kent St, St. Paul
- Thurgood, March 18–April 10
- Weathering, April 26-May 22
Theater Latté Da, latteda.org, 612-339-3003, 345 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis
- Jelly’s Last Jam, Mar 30–May 8
Theater Mu, theatermu.org, 651-789-1012, 755 Prior Ave N, #107 St. Paul
- New Eyes Festival, Apr 9–10
Theatre in the Round, theatreintheround.org, 612-333-3010, 245 Cedar Ave, Minneapolis
- The Little Princess, April 8–May 1
The Southern Theater, southerntheater.org, 612-208-1579, 1420 Washington Ave S, Minneapolis
- The Rape of Lucretia, April–3
University of Minnesota Department of Theatre Arts & Dance
- Romeo and Juliet, March 31-April 3, Stoll Thrust Theatre
- Hamlet, April 1- April 3, Stoll Thrust Theatre
- The School for Lies, April 15-23, Dowling Studio at the Guthrie
Yellow Tree Theatre, yellowtreetheatre.com, 763-493-8733, 320 5th Ave SE, Osseo
- Passing Strange, April 8–May 8