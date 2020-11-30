How to See Santa in 2020

× Expand Shutterstock Santa in a Face Mask

All of December: JingleRing’s Virtual Visit with Santa

Book your JingleRing live, online visit with Santa now, where the whole family can tune in to North Pole TV! Additional options include Storytimes with Santa or Mrs. Claus or a personalized pre-recorded message from the big man himself. Up to four guests can join each visit, booking is available now online. jinglering.com

Through Dec 24: Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops

Cabela’s is hosting visits to Santa and his Wonderland with Bass Pro Shops throughout the holiday season. Each visiting family receives a free 4x6 photo with additional packages available in-store. Free registration is available online and available up to seven days in advance. cabelas.com

Through Dec. 24: Visit Santa at Ridgedale Center

Through Cherry Hill Programs, Ridgedale’s visits with Santa are now available. Bring along your list for the in-person visit where safety measures like physical distancing, face covers, and enhanced sanitation will be in place. Walk-up visits are available, however, reservations are strongly encouraged. ridgedalecenter.com

Through Dec. 24: Virtual Visits at The Santa Experience

The Mall of America’s Santa Experience is offering virtual visits with Santa over Zoom, made possible with the help of Santa’s IT elves. For $30, families can share a personal chat with Santa, which is then turned into a video commemorating the visit. Register online while you can—slots are going fast! thesantaexperiencemn.com

Through Dec. 20: See Santa at Virtual Holidazzle

Santa will make appearances at this year’s virtual Holidazzle. He’ll be a guest on four episodes of The Holidazzle Show, and will read holiday stories every Sunday between November 29 and December 20. Santa will also be available for Zoom meet-and-greets—sign up on Holidazzle’s web page. holidazzle.com/santa2020

Through Dec. 23: Zoom Calls with Santa – Santa’s North Pole Experience

Santa’s North Pole Experience is doing its best to maintain a sense of normalcy and cheer this holiday season. They’ve created Zoom call visits to Santa so kiddos can tell him what’s on their list—openings are available from now until just before Christmas Eve. santasnorthpoleexperience.com

Through Dec. 19: Santa & Albert’s “Christmas Magic Mischief” Holiday Play

Bachman’s annual holiday play at their flagship store will be available to stream via Facebook each Saturday morning of the holiday season. This year, follow elves Sprinkles and Albert as they work to restore the Christmas Magic Tank and help Santa deliver all of the presents in time. Families can interact with the storyline through activities available online. Each show will run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. bachmans.com

Dec. 5 – 20: Santa’s Train Shop

For the first three weekends in December, families can visit Santa and his train shop at Jackson Street Roundhouse & Museum. Train rides are free with admission, visitors can explore the museums “G” scale Minnesota and snap a photo with Mr. and Mrs. Claus starting at 11 a.m. Ticket prices and booking are available online. transportationmuseum.org

Dec 6: Old Fashioned Holiday in Eagan

Historic Holz Farm is hosting an outdoor holiday celebration this December to kick off the Christmas season. It will include a self-guided tour of the grounds, a tractor hayride, and a chance to take your photo with Santa. Tickets must be purchased in advance, admission is $3 per person and available online. discovereagan.com

Dec. 19 – 24: Visit Santa at Southdale Center

Make a reservation to have your photo taken with Santa at Southdale Center, even from a distance. Register online for a 15 minute slot to spend time with Kris Kringle and choose from three different photo packages. He’ll only be there for a short while before Christmas though, so sign up quickly! simon.com/mall/southdale-center