Where to Rent Kayaks and Canoes Near the Twin Cities

× Expand Photograph courtesy Mississippi Park Connection Kayakers on river against Minneapolis skyline

No Minnesota summer feels complete without a few Saturdays on the water. There’s something meditative about perching in a tiny watercraft and slicing a paddle through clear lakes and rivers. That is, until you find yourself within a paddle’s reach of a dozen other folks who happened to have the same idea (some of whom steer better than others).

Renting kayaks and canoes through the city lakes (Bde Maka Ska, Harriet, and Nokomis) makes for a lovely, if sometimes crowded, afternoon. (Note: Wheel Fun Rentals, the local parks concession, is open this summer.) But why not take your paddling upstream and head to a river instead? The St. Croix River, a fur-trade route with a canoeing history spanning some 350 years, still offers scenic and serene paddling opportunities today. And a few rental companies sit just an hour from the Twin Cities.

Open from early summer to fall 2020, Taylors Falls Canoe & Kayak Rental rents out canoes and single kayaks at Interstate State Park (307 Milltown Rd., Taylors Falls, 651-465-6315). Choose a round trip, or opt to begin your paddle at the park and finish in Osceola, Wisconsin (a paddle of 2–3 hours), or William O’Brien State Park (5–7 hours), where you’ll catch a shuttle back to your car.

Or park at Riverwood Canoe & Kayak Rental (254 S. Cascade St., Osceola, Wis., 715-222-2288, open all summer), and a shuttle driver will convey you to the Wisconsin side of Interstate State Park. There, you’ll paddle in a canoe or a kayak (solo or tandem) back to Osceola.

Want to stick a little closer to home? Reserve a single or double kayak online through the Mississippi River Paddle Share. Pick up your boat and gear from a locker at a Twin Cities park (depending on the route you want to paddle), and hit the Mississippi. Life jackets are included (or you can BYO). Just remember sunscreen, a water bottle, and—obviously—a snack or two.