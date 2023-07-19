Where to Party Like Barbie This Week

× Expand Barbie Movie Barbie Movie

Dollhaus: A Malibu Dreamhouse Rave

Hosted at Fine Line featuring five DJ’s including Babyghost and astr0lex, this dance party kicks off a 9 p.m. on Saturday. A costume contest with a $200 prize is also in the mix, so be sure to wear your Barbie best. This is an 18+ event. July 22, 9pm., Fine Line, 318 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, 612-338-8100, firstavenue.com

Barbie Bar Crawl

This pinktastic bar party takes you through four different North Loop watering holes: Inbound Brewery, Graze, The Loop and Basement bar. Purchase your tickets before July 25th to secure a Barbie Glam Bag. July 29, 3:30 p.m., multiple locations, Minneapolis, eventbrite.com

Sip 'n’ Bloom Barbie Floral Instilation Workshop

Sip n’ Bloom’s master florists will guide you through making the perfect floral art installation at this workshop. Sip n’ Bloom is teaming up with Profeshie for this event, and a rosé tasting, professional photographs with the finished collaborative installation, and take-home bouquets are also included. July 20, 5:30-7 p.m., Profeshie, 600 Washington Ave. N., Ste. 102, Minneapolis, sip-n-bloom.com

“All That Glitters is Pink” at Cold Stone Creamery

A main component of the promotion for the movie was the many, many brand deals Mattel has forged to create new Barbie-branded products, and this is one of those collabs. Available until August 8, this Cold Stone Creation combines the new Barbie-inspired ice cream flavor, pink cotton candy, with graham cracker pie crust, sprinkles, and whipped topping. Also available is the “Best Cake Ever!,” a Cold Stone cake made with pink cotton candy and layers of yellow cake. Cold Stone Creamery, several Metro locations including 768 Mainstreet, Hopkins, 952-746-1970, coldstonecreamery.com

Barbie Drag Brunch

Local drag queen Utica Queen will be putting on three shows (10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3 p.m.) on the rooftop of Crave’s location on Hennepin Ave. Tickets are $17 and require additional purchase of one entrée per ticket. July 30, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., 825 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-332-1133, craveamerica.com

The Barbie Movie Challenge at Hutchinson’s Cinemagic Century 9 Theatre

If you’re trying to get all the mileage you can out of your pink fit, this is the event for you. On Sunday, July 23 and Monday, July 24, wearing pink can get you discounted (or even free!) popcorn. Here’s how it works: after purchasing a Magic Popcorn Bucket, wearing one item of pink clothing will get you popcorn for 99 cents, and an outfit comprising of almost entirely pink (95 percent or more of your look) gets you free popcorn. July 23-24, 766 Century Ave., Hutchinson, Minn., 320-234-6809, odysseytheatres.com