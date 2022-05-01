Where to Get a Dog Wash

× Expand Photographs by Ackerman + Gruber Dog Wash Photo Bubbly Paws

Bubbly Paws

Go for full-service grooming, or let your pooch prance into one of the walk-in bathtubs for some self-sudsing action. Fur flies in the drying room with the intensity of a Chuck E. Cheese ticket booth, but that’s all part of the excitement. Have a digging aficionado? Join the Scrub Club for unlimited self-service baths. Maple Grove; Tangletown, Mpls.; St. Louis Park; and Summit Hill, St. Paul, bubblypaws.com

Wendy’s Doghouse

From shedless treatments and pet-friendly hair dye (!) to massage and aromatherapy services, your dog’ll be stylin’. Minnehaha, Mpls., 612-726-1740, wendysdoghouse.com

Dog’s Day Out

Want to DIY without other hounds around? Reserve the Zen Den, a private room where you can groom your pooch in private. There’s full-service grooming with curbside pickup, too. North Loop, Mpls., 612-255-3425, dogsdaympls.com

Maverick’s Grooming Studio

Owner Heidi Bulmer’s been in the grooming game for more than 20 years, and the compassion, patience, and attention to detail show, making Maverick’s a favorite option among shy and fearful dogs, seniors, and pups with disabilities. Hopkins, 612-702-0710, maverickspetsupply.com

Pet Evolution

It’s also a supply store, so Rover can watch shoppers through Great Dane–sized windows and roam the studio après-groom. Just need a nail trim or toothbrushing? Its mobile van makes house calls. Arden Hills, 651-340-3840; Woodbury, 651-788-9998, petevolution.com

Wash My Paws Mobile Dog Grooming

Let the clean come to you. And you don’t even have to be home—they’ll retrieve your retriever, groom in the mobile salon, and return him to his preferred napping post. St. Louis Park, 612-470-6006, washmypaws.com

