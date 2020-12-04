Where to Feel Holiday Cheer

× Expand Ben Banks

If there's one thing we need this year, it's a—er, maybe two...or three—cup-o-cheer. Lucky for us, many local businesses (and some residents!) are delivering safe and socially-distant experiences. From drive-thru light displays to festive window installations, ahead is a list of 2020-2021 holiday season bucket list activities designed for you and those in your pod.

Retail

MartinPatrick3 Nutcracker Fantasy: The original Dayton’s is still the window display to beat, but Nolo’s MartinPatrick3 is giving the legend a run for its money. This year, MP3 teamed up with Minnesota Dance Theatre to bring Loyce Houlton’s Nutcracker Fantasy to life in the department store’s window displays. Bundle up and head to the 'hood—why not knock out some holiday shopping while you're at it—and get front-row views of the festive costumes.

Home Alone-inspired Windows at Serge and Jane: The Linden Hills boutique partnered with a local Edina resident (a 6th grader who developed a new quarantine hobby: model train building) to co-create a Home Alone-themed holiday windows (yes, we're referring to the iconic party scene). Stop by the France Ave. store to relive the magic of the fan-favorite 90s movie, and to see the installation (complete with a life-sized Michael Jordan cardboard cutout!), for yourself. 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, sergeandjane.com

50th and France Holiday Happenings: The Edina shopping district has a number of festivities planned for the remaining holiday season. Break from holiday shopping and indulge in sweet treats from Thumbs Cookies and North Mallow pop-up carts, check out interactive ice sculpture carving and nutcracker-themed window displays, or grab the family—and plenty of blankets—and schedule a horse drawn carriage. Check out the entire schedule of events on facebook.

It's lit! Drive Thru Lights and Experiences

Winter Lights 2020: Winter in Bloom: The Arboretum didn’t let virus restrictions rain on their light walk parade. Instead, it turned Winter in Bloom into a drive thru. Peep a 3D apple of lights, an ice sculpture by Jennifer Hedberg, cascading water lilies, and other luminary creations from the warmth of your car. (We suggest recommend a thermos of hot cocoa for the road.) The Arb is currently rescheduling cancelled tickets and remaining open tickets will go on sale soon. arbwinter.umn.edu

GLOW Holiday Festival: Since we were robbed of our State Fair in August (damn you, 2020), the fairgrounds are giving us ample opportunity to visit after hours (so to speak, of course—this is all legit). Now through January 3rd, get in on the glow with the drive thru light show. Expect a brief wait at the start, but once you’re in, the light show is as dazzling and festive as the old parade on Nicollet. (The entire tour takes about 30 minutes). glowholiday.com

The Spirit of Winter: Now through January 2nd, make sure to go peek the synchronized music and lights throughout the 20 acres of Waconia’s Sovereign Estate. Plus, a cocoa + cookies takeout stand at the end of the drive thru—and to really get us in the holiday spirit, the estate’s wine store is open. (Hint: one to gift, one to keep.) sovereignestatewine.com

Hayden's Holiday Lights: We have a real Clark Griswold in the mix. A Minneapolis high schooler decks out the yard of their Washburn Avenue home with lights synced to music. The show runs from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. holidaylightslynda.wixsite.com/holidaylightslyndale

Christmas in Color: Screams at Valley Fair aren’t from stomach-flipping drops or spinning teacups (or even haunted graveyard set ups), they’re shrieks of delight. For the holiday season, Valley Fair is opening its gates for an illuminated drive thru: candy canes, snowmen, arches, music, the works. And for an extra dose of feel good for your holiday season, a portion of the proceeds goes to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. christmasincolor.net

Nature Illuminated: Lights meet wildlife at the Minnesota Zoo. Drive through the Zoo (after dark!) and catch animal art installations all lit up, now through January 17. The exhibit spotlights endangered species and endearing faces. mnzoo.org

Armatage Holiday Light Tour: If there was ever a year to start something new, this is it. The first ever holiday light tour of southwest Minneapolis’s Armatage neighborhood runs December 11th through the 20th. The walking tour is self-guided and social distancing friendly. Vote for your faves at the end—the top three houses win gift cards to neighborhood businesses. armatage.org

*People are going BIG with decorations this year. Consider our friend Mike Marcotte your resident local lights expert. Peep his blog, givemethemike, where he's rounded up just about every stop worth adding to your list.*

Others

Holidazzle Yeti: The mascot of our long-beloved Holidazzle celebration is coming to Peavey Plaza December 3rd through the 13th. Catch the Yeti just off Nicollet and make your own mini-yeti craft virtually with artist Christopher Lutter-Gardella, on Saturday, December 6th. holidazzle.com

Union Depot Tree Lighting: Union Depot is taking its annual tree lighting virtual. Ditch the long underwear and boots and opt for snowflake pjs and hot toddies on the couch. Emceed by Holly Roberts and Colleen Lindstrom from MyTalk 107.1, the lighting includes a group countdown and fireworks at 7 p.m. Friday, December 4th. But the festivities doesn’t end there: the tree stays lit in the North Plaza through the end of the month. Everyone say, photo op! facebook.com

Norway House Gingerbread Wonderland: Scandis, this one's for you. The National Norwegian Center's Gingerbread Wonderland is back, this year with a 2020 twist. Be among the lucky ones to snag a ticket to see the gallery in-person, or tune in online, as the entire exhibit will be recorded and on display for public viewing. December 19–January 2, norwayhouse.com.

2020-2021 Night Trains: Head to the Twin City Model Railroad Museum in St. Paul to view its collection of model trains and toy trains of yesteryear. Be sure to check out the new COVID restrictions and policies before purchasing tickets. eventbrite.com