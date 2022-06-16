Where to Celebrate Juneteenth in the Twin Cities

× Expand Shutterstock Juneteenth

It’s been one year since President Biden officially made Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States, a federal holiday. And there’s no shortage of events in the Twin Cities this weekend to celebrate.

Afropunk (June 18-19)

Probably the most anticipated Juneteenth celebration in the Twin Cities this year, Afropunk is making its Midwest debut in the Twin Cities on Saturday and Sunday. The festival will be hosting a series of free events across the city on June 18, including their signature Solution Sessions, forums that take place around every Afropunk festival that engage with social activists, experts, and entrepreneurs to jumpstart important and lively discussions. These will be hosted at the Get Down Coffee Company (1500 N 44th Ave., Minneapolis).

The celebration continues on June 19 with musical performances at Sheridan Memorial Park. Headliners include Ari Lennox and Noname, alongside local acts Miloe, Ricki Monique, and Papa Mbye to name a few. You can also enjoy local cuisine at Afropunk’s Bites&Beats food trucks and shop local artisans at the Spinthrift Market. 1300 Water St. NE, Minneapolis, afropunk.com

Minneapolis Park Juneteenth Story Strolls

Story strolls are back again for Juneteenth! In collaboration with the Hennepin County Library, the Minneapolis Parks created a self-guided tour for the whole family at three local parks around the Twin Cities metro area. Walk along the paths of North Commons Park to read “Juneteenth - A Children’s Story” by Opal Lee; stroll through Bottineau Park to read “Family Reunion” by Chad Richardson; and enjoy “Soul Food Sunday” by Winsome Bingham at Phelps Park. It’s an event for the whole family! Story strolls are on display from June 14-20. minneapolisparks.org

Friday, June 17

Creekview Movie Night

Join the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board for an outdoor movie at Creekview Park on Friday. Enjoy music, entertainment, and activities from 6-8pm followed by a showing of Summer of Soul, starting at dusk. 5001 Humboldt Ave. N., minneapolisparks.org

Harrison Juneteenth Celebration

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board and the Juneteenth Community board will be hosting a Juneteenth celebration at Harrison Park on Friday. Hosted by the Harrison Recreation Center and the Harrison Neighborhood, this will be an outdoor celebration with music, dancing, activities, and food. 503 Irving Ave N., minneapolisparks.org

Saturday

UMN Juneteenth Celebration Block Party and March

Celebrate Juneteenth with the University of Minnesota on Saturday in an event featuring Black vendors, speakers, teach-ins, storytellers, musicians, roller skating, free food, and free haircuts! The commemorative march begins at noon at Willard Park, ending at the Research and Outreach Engagement Center, where all the fun will be happening until 6 pm. 2001 Plymouth Ave N., juneteenth.umn.edu

Juneteenth Parade and Celebration, hosted by Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board

The Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board and the Juneteenth Community Board are hosting a parade and Juneteenth celebration on Saturday. The parade ends at noon at Bethune Park, where there will be food trucks, entertainment, children activities, vendors, and exhibitors until 6 pm. DJ D.I.M.E., Brooklyn Park Lions Drum and Dance Group, and Niles will be among the performers at the event. 1304 N 10th Ave., minneapolisparks.org

Juneteenth Ride for Sickle Cell - Slow Roll, Yoga, Hike, and Forage

Trying to get outside and move on Saturday, while also finding ways to learn about Minneapolis’ Black history? Look no further! The Sickle Foundation of Minnesota is hosting a conversationally paced ride exploring the beautiful green spaces along the Mississippi River. Black history is interwoven throughout the ride.

If biking isn’t your thing, Annika Sangster will lead a relaxing yoga session, followed by a foraging adventure in Theodore Wirth Park with Chef Lachelle Cunningham. Both events will conclude in a community meal! 1221 Theodore Wirth Pkwy., eventbrite.com

Freedom Ball 2022

What better way to celebrate Juneteenth than throw a ball? Granada Theater is hosting Freedom Ball 2022 on Friday, enjoy dancing and feast on a Pan-African inspired menu. With host Char Mikli and DJ Temp Alain as entertainment, it will be quite the evening. Guests can choose between three levels of tickets. Attend the family-style meal, or just come for the music. 3022 Hennepin Ave S, eventbrite.com

Sunday

Life Time Celebrate Juneteenth Event

Grab your mats and head down to the Target Field Station on Sunday to join an intentional workout with Black fitness influencers from around the community. The event is presented by Life Time Community Relations. PJ Hill, Vice President of the Minnesota Chapter of the NAACP, will open the workout as the keynote speaker, followed by a warmup by Nasir Smith, Owner of Nas FIt, and a Yoga Flow workout with Gabby Roberts, Owner of 612 Jungle. Snacks, water, and “swag bags” provided. 5th Street and 3rd Ave. N, eventbrite.com

Soul of the Southside Juneteenth Festival

Celebrate Father’s Day with the Southside community on Sunday! The festival features live music, speakers, poets, a Black-owned business marketplace, live art, and food vendors. Among the entertainment is Blackfish Movement, iLLisim, Basement Gang and Supa Juke. Enjoy a delicious meal at Soul Bowl or Official Fried Chicken’s food truck. 3010 Minnehaha Ave., eventbrite.com

Juneteenth Roseville

Do Good Roseville is partnering with the City of Roseville and M Health Fairview to present their fifth Juneteenth event this Sunday. Entertainment will include DJ D.I.M.E., Dancing Divas, and Shannon Ileah. 2540 Lexington Ave N., dogoodroseville.com