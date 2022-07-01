Where to Celebrate Fourth of July Around the Twin Cities

× Expand Shutterstock

Let’s face it, like the past few years, Fourth of July is looking (and feeling) a little different this year. The traditional Red White and Boom firework celebration has once again been postponed due to construction at Father Hennepin Park and staff shortages (the previous two years saw cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic). Fear not, we’ve rounded up some alternative methods of celebration for the whole family to enjoy.

Red, White, and Boom! 4 Mile

While the fireworks may not be happening this year, some of the beloved traditions of the Red, White, and Boom! Festivities remain. Start of Independence Day with a 4 mile race, followed by a county fair-themed post-race festival with games and treats. July 4, 8 a.m., Boom Island Park, 724 Sibley St. N.E., Minneapolis, tcmevents.org

Tangletown 4th of July Parade and Party

Minneapolis’ historic Tangletown neighborhood offers a dazzling parade that all can participate in; decorate your bike or wagon, or just wear something festive and meet at Washburn High School. The parade ends at Fuller Park, where you can enjoy live music featuring the Roe Family Singers, food trucks, inflatable activities for the kids, balloon artists, and the classic sno cones. July 4, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Fuller Park, 4802 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis, tangletown.org

4th in the Park 2022

Small town Americana meets metropolis at St. Paul’s Fourth in the Park celebration this weekend. There’s something for everyone, including friendly distance races, one of Minnesota’s longest-running parades, bandstands, and an afternoon of music, food and drink, and Fourth of July fun. 2180 Knapp Street, St. Paul, 4thinthepark.org

Baseball and Fireworks at CHS Field

The St. Paul Saints take on the Omaha Storm Chasers with fireworks after Friday’s game, and “Super Fireworks” and a post-game Monster Food Truck Rally on Saturday and Sunday night! July 1-3, CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul, milb.com

Eagan’s July 4th Funfest

Eagan will once again be hosting their annual 4th of July celebration, complete with fireworks, a parade, carnival fun, and live music. Enjoy performances on the 3rd by The HYPE!, Arena, The Resistors, and the Teddy Bear Band. Kick off the 4th at Eagan July 4th Funfest Parade and end the day enjoying the fireworks show at 10 pm. July 3-4, 1501 Central Parkway, Eagan, eaganfunfest.org

Lake Minnetonka 4th of July Celebration 2022

Is there really a better place to celebrate the 4th than Lake Minnetonka? The town has a full day of events planned, including the Firecracker Race, a parade, petting zoo, food trucks, and music. End the day with a free fireworks show at Excelsior Bay. No boat required! July 4, 8 a.m. - dusk, Commons Park, 135 Lake St., Excelsior, excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com

4th of July Fireworks at Valley Fair

The Valleyfair Fireworks show returns! Enjoy all your favorite thrills, cool off in Soak City Waterpark, and then cap off the night with fireworks. July 4, 10 a.m. - dusk, Valleyfair, 1 Valley Fair Drive, Shakopee, valleyfair.com

Rock and Rockets 2022

Mystic Lake Casino’s Rock and Rockets outdoor festival returns this year! Dance along to a packed schedule of live entertainment, enjoy local treats from food trucks, and set up camp under the stars to enjoy the fireworks at Mystic Amphitheatre. Feel free to bring your own lawn chairs and blankets! July 4, 5 p.m. - 10:30 p.m., Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Lake Blvd N.W., Prior Lake, mysticlake.com

Coon Rapids 4th of July Celebration 2022

Coon Rapids is hosting an action-packed weekend of Fourth of July festivities with activities for every age to enjoy. Enjoy live music and a community parade, play games, find your favorite ride at Midway, or participate in a 5k run. Don’t miss out on the grand finale of fireworks, voted a Top Fireworks Show in Minnesota! July 2-4, Boulevard Plaza, 11000 Crooked Lake Blvd, Coon Rapids, coonrapidsmn.gov