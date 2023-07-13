Where to Celebrate Bastille Day

× Expand Shutterstock Bastille Day

A national holiday in France, Bastille Day honors the storming of the Bastille by Parisian commoners on July 14, 1789, to free prisoners held captive inside the fortress. The event is largely credited as the start of the French Revolution. But even if you’re not French, there are all sorts of activities around town to celebrate the day.

Alliance Française

Live music, face painting and a vintage car show are just a few of the activities on tap at this celebration put on by the Alliance Française, a French cultural center located in Minneapolis. It also offers courses in French cooking and language if you are interested in learning more about French culture outside of bastille Day. A $10 donation is suggested for this event. Friday, July 14, 5-9 p.m., 227 Colfax Ave. N., Mpls., 612-332-0435, afmsp.org

Barbette

French restaurant Barbette is also hosting a Bastille Day event of their own over the weekend, with live music from Aby Wolf, DJ Tricky Miki and more. The event will be around the corner from Barbette’s space at the intersection of Lagoon Ave. and Irving Ave. S. Sunday, July 16, 3-9 p.m., Lagoon Ave. and Irving Ave. S.; Barbette, 1600 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-827-5710, barbette.com

Lumières Françaises

This French film festival is back for a sixth year at the Main. French films from animation to thrillers will be on tap, as well as a screening of En Avant l’Etoile du Nord ou La Joie de "vie”, a documentary exploring the French cultural connections to Minnesota. Director/Filmmaker Christine Löys will be in attendance for the showing. July 14-20, The Main Cinema, 115 SE. Main St., Mpls., 612-331-7563, mspfilm.org

Marc Heu Patisserie Paris

Recently moving in on Dale Street, Marc Heu creates a wide variety of French tarts and cakes. Their pastry items, or Viennoiseries, are made fresh each morning with butter directly imported from France. For Bastille Day, Marc Heu’s team will be creating a special red, white, and blue pastry, as well as opening patio seating in their new location.156 N. Dale St., St. Paul, 763-401-7930, marcheuparis.com

Cooks Bellecour

While their cooking classes for a Bastille Day Feast are all booked up (you can register for the waitlist here), the bakery at Cooks Bellecour is a great place to grab a world-class French pastry, and you can shop for cooking equipment and cookbooks while you’re at it. Three metro locations including 877 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1333, cooksbellecour.com

Salut

There are no Bastille Day events on the books at Salut, but their standard menu offers classic French fare like escargot and bouillabaisse. If you’re not feeling too adventurous, you can always stick to the pommes frites. 917 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-917-2345; 5034 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-929-8167, salutbaramericain.com

Patisserie 46

A neighborhood staple, Patisserie 46 serves up award-winning French pastries six days a week. Their location on Colfax is absolutely bustling by mid-morning, especially on weekends, so plan for an early trip if you want to snag a treat before the lines. 4552 Grand Ave. S., Mpls., 612-345-3257, patisserie46.com

Chloe by Vincent

The in-demand tables at Chloe by Vincent will be even more exclusive than usual on Friday, with a special menu and roving accordion player in their plans for Bastille Day. Your best bet to join in on the revelry is to snag a reservation. 700 S. 3rd St., Mpls., 612-200-8041, chloebyvincent.com

Maison Margaux

With three distinct menus of food and drinks between the Brassiere, underground bar, and cellar, there’s something French-y for everyone to try. If you’re really feeling celebratory, the cellar carries a fleet of different champagnes and sparkling whites, from Ace of Spades ($790/bottle) to Chateau de Mauney ($60/bottle). 224 N. 1st St., Mpls., 612-900-1800, maisonmargaux.com