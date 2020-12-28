What to Watch, Listen to, and Read Over Break

× Expand Shutterstock streaming

What was the best movie or tv show you watched in 2020?

Stephanie March, Senior Food & Dining Editor: Queen’s Gambit or the Adventure Time canon.

Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl, Senior Writer: Watchmen, HBO.

Steve Marsh, Senior Writer: TV Show: (tie) I May Destroy You and How To with John Wilson. Movie: In mid-October eight of my friends and I rented out a screen at Emagine movie theater in Plymouth for $99. We saw Tenet, and I was completely baffled by the film, but watching a movie with other people in a dark theater with popcorn and junior mints and a Coca Cola felt like a full blown miracle.

Madeline Nachbar, Trend & Style Editor: The Sopranos (which I rewatched for the third time), and The Queen’s Gambit.

Madison Bloomquist, Associate Editor: This is not terribly unique, but I loved The Queen’s Gambit, which inspired my boyfriend and I to dust off the chess board for the first time since last winter; I May Destroy You, which almost did destroy me for a few days; and finally watching 30 Rock, which way too many of my friends had recommended to me (and they were all correct).

Peter Diamond, Digital Editor: I streamed more in 2020 than any year before the pandemic. I wasn't expecting to get as drawn into the drama of the Michael Jordan era of the Chicago Bulls as I did with The Last Dance docuseries. I can't remember laughing as hard as I did with Nathan for You, which felt like medicine this year. Best rewatch had to be Avatar, and I got to absorb The Sopranos and its visual nods to my birthplace of New Jersey. Lovecraft Country should be required viewing for the U.S.

Caitlin Abrams, Staff Photographer: Palm Springs on Hulu, and Queen’s Gambit on Netflix.

Natalie Hall, Assistant Editor, Studio MSP: Jane the Virgin, hands down. Independent women, family drama, romance, murder, crime, an unexpected pregnancy—and that’s just the first episode! What more could you want? Oh, it’s in Spanish and English too. (Confession: I watched the series twice in 2020 and started on it again in December.)

Katie Swartzer, Editorial Intern: I have recently discovered VEEP (I know I'm late to the party!) and it's been a really fun escape from homework! The final season of Schitt's Creek was great too, and I always enjoy the Great British Baking Show. As for movies, I really enjoyed The King of Staten Island when it came out in June. My favorite documentaries I watched: John and Yoko: Above Us Only Sky, The Movies That Made Us, Have a Good Trip, and 20 Feet from Stardom

Julia Zerull, Editorial Intern: The Crown is up there… The Undoing on HBO completely took over my life for two days until I finished it all and Schitt's Creek may be the best sitcom of all time.

What was the best album or podcast you listened to in 2020?

Jayne Haugen Olson, Editor-in-Chief: Covid, work, family, George Floyd, the election. The movies, TV shows, magazines, and musical distractions are a blur. Oh, but I did love The Current’s collaboration with Paisley Park and the series on making of Sign o' the Times! A must for any Prince fan.

Stephanie March, Senior Food & Dining Editor: Crime Junkies: because brushing up on serial killer tech is a very very useful thing to do in lockdown.

Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl, Senior Writer: To prep for my Madeleine Baran feature I listened in-depth to both seasons (and all the bonus episodes) of In The Dark. It’s a staggeringly impressive show, and knowing how it was made only made listening richer.

Steve Marsh, Senior Writer: My favorite podcast is Heavyweight, and Jonathan Goldstein and his crew worked through incredible challenges this year to tell touching and funny stories. My favorite album was Ajai by Serengeti. I can’t believe how prolific he was down in Chicago during this plague, and I’ve enjoyed all of his work this year, but Ajai is a masterpiece. How do you produce a masterpiece in this shit? With a family at home? I’m still so impressed.

Madison Bloomquist, Associate Editor: I was entranced by You’re Wrong About’s five-part Princess Diana series. I went in not knowing (or caring) much about the royal family, and finished the series completely captivated. I’ve been telling everyone I know to listen to it. As a whole, I think I’ve learned more about random but intriguing topics (the Presidential Physical Fitness Test, the Stepford Wives, the electoral college) from You’re Wrong About than any source this year.

Peter Diamond, Digital Editor: Fiona Apple's Fetch the Bolt Cutters hit this year right when we needed it most. HAIM made their best album yet. No shortage of classic pop from Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, or Charli XCX to get lost in. Yeah, I'm here for folklore-era Taylor. And Jessie Ware's What's Your Pleasure and Annie's Dark Hearts helped bring the club into my living room.

Caitlin Abrams, Staff Photographer: Nathaniel Rateliff, And Its Still All Right.

Natalie Hall, Assistant Editor, Studio MSP: I would have to say Girl by Maren Morris, but Wildcard by Miranda Lambert is a close second. These CDs were on repeat in my car most of the year and there are still songs that bring me to the brink of tears because they hit the nail on our world, our situations, our feelings, and our resilience.

Justine Jones, Editorial Intern: I still can’t stop listening to Waxahatchee’s St. Cloud. Katie Crutchfield is an amazing songwriter, and this album has huge narrative power. It’s true Americana, and even the sad tracks have a sunniness to them that I needed desperately this year.

Katie Swartzer, Editorial Intern: We got so many good albums this year! I loved a lot, but I always find myself listening to Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa, Positions by Ariana Grande, and most recently, Evermore by Taylor Swift!

Julia Zerull, Editorial Intern: Taylor Swift's not ONE but TWO new albums have been on repeat, and Pod Save America got me through election season.

What was the best book you read in 2020?

Stephanie March, Senior Food & Dining Editor: The Overstory. Changed the way I see trees. Full stop.

Steve Marsh, Senior Writer: In March, I re-read The Sheltering Sky by Paul Bowles just to scare myself and it worked.

Madeline Nachbar, Trend & Style Editor: Hard for me to pick a fave but a few that come to mind are The Vanishing Half, Tegan and Sara’s High School, and The Silent Patient.

Madison Bloomquist, Associate Editor: At the time I’m writing this, I’m a book and a half away from reaching my goal of reading 40 books in 2020. There were so many winners (really, I could write about this all day), but my favorite was In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado, published by the Cities’ own Graywolf Press. The memoir, about an abusive, controlling woman and her partner, Machado, who learns a heartbreaking amount about what it means to love someone—and when love will never be enough—seared my soul. Recommend, recommend, recommend.

Peter Diamond, Digital Editor: I blitzed through Ronan Farrow's Catch and Kill in practically one sitting. I also finally read the copy of A Visit from the Goon Squad a coworker gave me last year, and it felt like one of those great life-changing reads (and Jennifer Egan tweets back!) An interesting mirror to how we all are experiencing this weird displacement of time in the pandemic.

Caitlin Abrams, Staff Photographer: Dune (very upset the movie has been pushed out to 2021).

Natalie Hall, Assistant Editor, Studio MSP: Next Year in Havana by Chanel Cleeton. It transports me to a different world and presents an entirely different perspective on Cuba than I had ever seen or heard before. I was in Cuba almost two years ago (January 2019) and this book captures the island so beautifully and I literally could not put it down. Would recommend for plane rides, when we can do those again.

Justine Jones, Editorial Intern: Oof, that’s hard. Mine is a tie between Parable of the Sower, by Octavia Butler, and The Argonauts, by Maggie Nelson. Parable of the Sower introduced me to Octavia Butler’s work. It really does read as a prophecy for our not-so-far off future. The Argonauts is a memoir, a book of 'autotheory' from Graywolf Press. I’ve never seen anyone weave together criticism and honest, beautiful personal narrative like Maggie Nelson does.

Katie Swartzer, Editorial Intern: Love is a Mixtape by Rob Sheffield. I love his work in Rolling Stone and recently discovered his books. They're funny, poignant, and absolutely essential for any music lover.

Julia Zerull, Editorial Intern: Between the World and Me by Ta-Nehisi Coates, I read an excerpt for a class about a year ago and I went back to finish it over the summer after George Floyd–it's incredibly profound and moving.