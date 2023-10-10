What to Know About the New Professional Women’s Hockey League

× Expand Photo by Heather Pollock/PWHL Billie Jean King and Taylor Heise Billie Jean King and Taylor Heise

This page is available to subscribers. Sign up to Daily Edit to get unlimited access.

After a few busy weeks of announcements and signings, the newly-minted Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) just completed its first inaugural player draft, with the Minnesota franchise selecting University of Minnesota alum Taylor Heise first overall.

For Heise, the draft experience was a once in a lifetime experience. The day of the draft was a flurry of activity, after catching up with other players outside of the draft venue, hitting the purple carpet rolled out for the draft and talking to reporters and having photos taken, the big moment arrived, and Heise didn’t have to wait long to hear her name called.

“It was an awesome venue, and then obviously I waited to have my name called, and to have Billie Jean King doing it was something I'll never forget and a moment that will go down in history for me,” Heise said.

Ahead of the draft, the Minnesota franchise (formerly the Minnesota Whitecaps, a name which has followed the team though several different leagues, will be changed soon) netted some high profile players, including some with Minnesota connections: Kelly Pannek, Lee Stecklein, and Kendall Coyne Schofield.

If you have only passing familiarity with women’s sports and this story sounds familiar, that’s because it is. The PWHL is a new iteration of the Premier Hockey Federation, which the Minnesota Whitecaps were a franchise of since the 2018-2019 season, playing their first few seasons in the TRIA rink in downtown St. Paul before relocating to the Richfield Ice Arena.

The Premier Hockey Federation began in 2015 as the National Women’s Hockey League, and was renamed in 2021 after changes to its ownership structure and in an effort to recognize the players in the league for their skill, not just their gender. After only just two years, however, the league changed once again, and this time in a significant way. On June 30, the league announced it had been sold (including its intellectual properties like the team names) to investors, the Mark Walter Group and Billie Jean King Enterprises. The same investors are the ownership group of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWHPA).

In buying out the Premier Hockey Federation, the current investor group, and by extension, the PWHPA, has achieved its longstanding goal of creating one unified league for professional women’s hockey in North America.

The sale and subsequent name change came as a surprise to some players and those who cover the league, especially since there had been announcements of player re-signings to now-defunct Premier Hockey Federation teams earlier that same week. The sale voids all current contracts, impacting over 120 players who will need to negotiate their deals with the new league.

While the sale is bringing change, players said they value the work that past leagues and former players have done to advance the game. For Minnesota, a lot of that foundational work was done by the Brodt family. Jack Brodt was a co-founder of the original Whitecaps team in 2004, along with Dwayne Schmidgall. The pair founded the team with the goal of creating a place for their two daughters to continue playing following their college careers.

“For our franchise here, it’s not about, you know, forgetting about the Whitecaps. I think it’s about building off of what the Brodt family and all the women who were first on that team, because we wouldn’t even be here without them. I think it’s very important for that to be known,” Pannek said. “And hopefully, you know, in the next ten plus years this league is still growing and Minnesota is at the forefront of it.”

Pannek played high school hockey at Benilde-St. Margarets before committing to the University of Minnesota. A two-sport athlete in high school, Pannek also played soccer for the Red Knights, and was named Minnesota Ms. Soccer in 2013. Her time with Minnesota women’s hockey was an undoubtable success, winning two NCAA National Championships 186 career points in 157 games played. Pannek also amassed countless highlight reel moments, including in her redshirt senior year, where she played on a forward line with the Potomak sisters, memorably nicknamed “the pots and pan” line.

The hockey season will start January 2024, with the schedule of games to be announced.