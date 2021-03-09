What to Know About the Trial of Derek Chauvin

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams George Floyd Protest

As jury selection begins, the world is once again watching Minneapolis as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is put on trial for the killing of George Floyd last May, after he pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for over 9 minutes. As the nation awaits a racial justice reckoning, here's what to expect in the coming weeks.

What is the timeline of the trial?

Jury selection is expected to start this week, but it won’t be until March 29 that we’ll hear opening statements, and the state of Minnesota’s case against Derek Chauvin really begins. As things stand, the duration of the trial itself could last anywhere from 2 to 4 weeks.

What are the charges?

Derek Chauvin faces second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. He has pleaded not guilty. On March 5, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ordered, by unanimous decision, that the trial court should reconsider a third-degree murder charge for Chauvin. Prosecutors have pursued this additional charge, which carries a 25 year prison sentence, as another path towards conviction. Right now, it’s unclear if this decision will have an effect on the trial’s start date.

What do separate trials mean for the other three officers?

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter, and will be tried separately from Chauvin. The three other officers will be closely watching Chauvin’s trial, as it is likely to have a large effect on their own eventual verdicts. Their trial will start on August 23. In January the defense and prosecution met to argue their positions in response to moving the trial from its original date of March 8.

How has COVID-19 impacted the trial?

The pandemic is still heavily present, and measures will be taken to ensure the safety of everyone in the courtroom. Jurors will sit six feet apart and the defense and prosecution teams have been capped at four people. Masks will be required and movement around the courtroom will be limited. Originally, the four officers were going to be tried together, but that was changed due to the courtroom not being large enough to safely accommodate everyone involved.

Who will be in the courtroom?

Due to COVID-19 precautions, only around 30 people will be allowed inside the courtroom. The defense and prosecution teams, the jurors and judge will be present throughout the entire trial. Three members of the media will be allowed inside, as well as one member of George Floyd’s family. Derek Chauvin and his lawyer will also be present, and Chauvin will be allowed to bring one other person.

Who will be called as witnesses?

The prosecution has a list of over 300 possible witnesses it could call to the stand, while the defense has around 200. The three other officers are on the witness list for the prosecution. However, if they are called to speak, they are able to ‘plead the fifth,’ in order to prevent saying something that they believe could hurt them in their own trial in August. Another key witness will be the Hennepin County Chief Medical Examiner who performed the autopsy on George Floyd.

What’s happening outside the courtroom?

Peaceful protests and candlelight vigils have been planned for the weeks of the trial. On March 7, the night before the trial began, protestors gathered in St. Paul at Gov. Walz’s home. When the trial began Monday morning, protesters rallied for justice outside the Hennepin County Government Center. More protests are expected, especially when opening arguments begin.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass a reform bill known as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act last week, that would ban chokeholds, no-knock warrants in certain cases, change ‘qualified immunity’ for law enforcement, mandate data collection on police encounters, prohibit racial and religious profiling, and redirect police funding to community-based programs. Senate Democrats will need at least 10 Republican votes to pass the bill.

At the end of the first day, Floyd's sister Bridgett Floyd said: "My family and I are glad the wait is finally over and the day is here. Our hope is that justice prevails and we can all use this as an opportunity to be better and do better for those around us."

Where to watch?

The trial will be broadcast on Court TV for 14 hours a day throughout the run of the trial. Coverage will begin each day with the opening gavel at 8 a.m. Central. Due to high public interest and COVID-19 restrictions, this case is the first time a Minnesotan judge has allowed cameras access to full coverage of a criminal trial.