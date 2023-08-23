What to Know About Security at the State Fair This Year

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams State Fair

Bag Policy

Unlike many other venues, the bag policy at the Fair is fairly broad in terms of what kind of bag you are allowed to bring in (you can leave that clear purse at home!) as long as no prohibited items are inside. Prohibited items include weapons, firecrackers, drones, skateboards and rollerblades, and more. All bags are subject to search, but backpacks and bags are allowed without size restrictions. Coolers are permitted everywhere but the Grandstand; and outside food and beverages are also allowed, but bringing in alcohol is not.

Metal Detectors

If it has been a few years since your last time at the fairgrounds, the first security upgrade is one you’re sure to notice right away: metal detectors. Following a shooting just outside State Fair grounds in 2019, metal detectors at entrances have been in place since 2020, in addition to bag checks, which have occurred since 2016. Alternative search methods are available upon request for fairgoers with pacemakers or other medical devices unable to go through metal detectors.

Police and Surveillance

In addition to the 2019 shooting, an incident last year where one person was shot inside the fairgrounds also informed the security planning for this year, with the State Fair Police Department adding more cameras and beefing up the perimeter fence. Around 170 officers from police agencies from across the state will be joined by another 80 officers from local, state and federal agencies. In addition to local partnerships, the Fair is also working with the FBI, Homeland Security, and multiple private security companies this year. The Fair’s budget for security this year has increased significantly as well, coming in at a cool $5 million, double the budget from 2019.

Marijuana Use

With all the added security, officers will also be looking for marijuana use at the Fair, which is prohibited. While legal in the state as of this month, the Fair has jurisdiction over allowing it on their property, which they decided against earlier this year.

Photography and Camera Policies

Although it may seem like a relatively minor issue compared to other security concerns, the Fair has a few hard rules on photography and video recording depending on where you are at the Fair and what you’re using to get that all-important Instagram shot. Flying your drone over the Midway, using a selfie stick on a ride or at the Grandstand, and video recording at certain performance locations are all against the rules. You are allowed to bring a camera to the Fair, but be sure to double check the guidelines before you say cheese.