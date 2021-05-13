What to Know About Art-A-Whirl 2021

× Expand Courtesy of NEMAA Art-A-Whirl Suzann Beck portrait of Maggie Thompson of Makwa Studio.

The third weekend in May is approaching, which means once again Art-A-Whirl, “the largest open studio tour in the country,” is back. This year, the open studio tour hosted by the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association is happening virtually and in-person. An event so big may feel overwhelming, but we’ve broken down how to navigate Northeast’s annual art crawl, May 14-16.

Who’s open?

Whether you're planning to hit up your favorite gallery or NE brewery, all the locations participating in Art-A-Whirl are online. Some spots may require registration, like the Northrup King Building, so plan ahead. Registration isn't required to attend the Flux Arts Building, Q.arma Building, Solar Arts Building, Thorp Building, or Waterbury Building. Remember to follow social distancing and wear a face mask. Particular artists, mediums, and buildings are searchable in NEMAA’s directory.

How to buy?

Thousands of pieces of art by hundreds of different artists are available. Not ready for the crowds? Shop online at NEMAA’s website, with shipping and curbside pick-up options (but artists may not offer both). According to the site, "orders are fulfilled by the artists, so you can only order from one artist at a time."

What else is there to do?

Pre-recorded interviews and studio tours from certain artists are online to experience Art-A-Whirl from home. If you're heading out, check out the available in-person activities, from 612Brew’s and the 311 Club's concerts to art demos for cosmic painting and spin art. Also, chef Yia Vang's Vinai is hosting a special pop-up to celebrate the future Northeast location. NEMAA has a bevy of other events, workshops, and classes going on this spring.