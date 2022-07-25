What to Do in the Twin Cities This Week

× Expand Photo by Joan Marcus Wicked

Wicked

July 27-Aug. 28

What happened before Dorothy wound up in Oz? The Broadway classic is coming to Hennepin Avenue this week. What makes one witch good and another one wicked? Head to the Orpheum to find out. Tickets start at $54. July 27-Aug. 28, 910 Hennepin Ave, Mpls., hennepintheatretrust.org

Loring Park Art Festival

July 30–31

For nearly 20 years, artists have been setting up in Loring Park for one of the Cities’ favorite art fests to display and sell paintings, jewelry, textiles, sculptures, prints, photos, and scores more. This year, the festival returns with 140 artists, live music performances, food (from tacos to cookies to paella, hello), and kids’ activities. 10 a.m.–6 p.m. July 30; 10 a.m.–5 p.m. July 31. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Mpls., loringparkartfestival.com

Twin Cities Water Lantern Festival

July 30

Thousands of lanterns will light up St. Paul’s Lake Phalen for the Twin Cities Water Lantern Festival. Enjoy live music, tasty food trucks and the magical sight of twinkling lanterns on the water. 6 p.m.-10 p.m., Phalen Park Beach House, 1400 Phalen Dr., St. Paul, waterlanternfestival.com/twincities

Victoria Classic Car Night

July 27

The Victoria Classic Car Night will be at Enki Brewing on July 27 from 5-8 p.m. Check out hundreds of cars, from American Muscle cars to exotic European automobiles across downtown Victoria. eventswithcars.com

Marna's Chef's Table Dinner

July 29-30

You have been wanting to get to Costa Rica, but can't find your suitcase, yes? Why not just grab a few seats at Marna's Chef's Table dinner on Jul 29 or 30. Chef/owner Rolando Diaz is serving up 8 of his favorite Costa Rican dishes, from ceviche tico with mahi mahi to platano relleno with Argentinian red shrimp and sweet plantains, and so much more for $100. And, no flight cancellations. exploretock.com

Waconia Wine Festival

July 30

As one of the biggest wine festivals in Minnesota, it celebrates the unique styles of Parley Lake Winery, Schram Vineyards and The Winery at Sovereign Estate. A shuttle will take you for wine tastings at each vineyard with live music, special food menus and wine discounts at each location. Tickets are $50, choose which winery to start your tour, and sip into the sunset. sovereignestatewine.com

Shrek the Musical

Until Aug. 14

Artistry Theater will be putting on Shrek the Musical at the Bloomington Center for the Artsfollowing everyone's favorite green ogre on his hero's journey. Artistry will take you along on a feel-good ride about loving ourselves, accepting others, and the importance of friendship. artistrymn.org/shrek

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

Until Oct. 23

The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience is now happening at downtown's Stilheart Distillery. It's all wonderland up in there, with fanciful costumes and crazy decor. Here's hoping the lighting is good for the 'gram. Tickets are around $50 for 90 minutes of mad tea party drinks down the rabbit hole. explorehidden.com