A Guide to Halloween Events Around the Cities

The CDC notes that many Halloween traditions, like door-to-door trick-or-treating and gathering for festivities, create high-risk scenarios for spreading COVID-19.

According to health guidelines, anyone who has COVID or may have been exposed to the virus should not participate in trick-or-treating or any in-person activities, suggesting instead a number of low-risk activities online, including carving pumpkins at a distance, holding virtual costume contests, and creating a scavenger-style trick-or-treat activity around your home.

If you’re determined to get a taste of traditional trick-or-treating, people are finding ways to pivot, like this immunodeficient Ohio dad’s inventive candy tube.

Here are some other ways to celebrate a Halloween like nothing before.

Year-round: Mary and Her Monster

Visit the Bakken Museum’s permanent Frankenstein exhibit this Halloween season. Explore the creepy history behind Mary Shelley’s monster and mad scientist during the ten minute show. Museum tickets $6-$11. 3537 Zenith Ave. S., Mpls., 612-926-3878, thebakken.org

Month of October: Haunted Basement

The creeps are back—this year, they’re lurking in the darkness of your computer screen. Turn off the lights, put on your headphones, and tune into Haunted Basement’s immersive horror experience. Tickets are on sale now, at $20 for The Box and The House experience and $8 for The House only. 2355 Fairview Ave., Roseville, 612-444-2191, hauntedbasement.org

Weekends in October: Molitor’s Haunted Acres

Take a walk through these haunted woods for a whole host of horrors this October. Social distancing and masks required for the reimagined walkthrough of this popular spooky space. Tickets $26 online, $31 at the door. 3571 5th Ave. NE, Sauk Rapids, molitorshauntedacres.com

Weekends in October: Scream Town

Give yourself a scare with this walk–through haunted experience and prepare to scream! Modified to a fully outdoors setting with timed ticketing, stay scared and safe. Tickets $25-$35. 7410 Hwy 212 E, Chaska, 1-888-317-7308, screamtown.com

Weekends in October: Ghosts and Graves Tour

For the month of October, Wabasha Street Caves will be offering their Ghosts and Graves Tours each Saturday and Sunday. Complete with a ghost hunt and bus tour, explore the supernatural of the city this fall. Tickets are $30. 211 S. Wabasha St., St. Paul, 651-224-1191, wabashastreetcaves.com

Oct 15–31: Deadly Drive-In at Rosedale Center

Get your spooks from the safety of your car at this Rosedale Center drive-in. Organizers have created a themed, immersive experience that may be even spookier than your typical haunted house. Tickets $75 per car. 1595 Hwy 36 W., Roseville, 651-638-3553, rosedalecenter.com

Oct. 17: Movies in the Park, The Birds

Nothing says Halloween like a Hitchcock film! This socially distanced event will cost $10 per family and allow 5 members of the same household to sit together to enjoy The Birds on Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. Make time for the food vendors and activities beforehand. Mears Park, 221 E. 5th St., St Paul, stpaul.gov

Oct 17: Witchcraft and Wizardry Minneapolis

Put your mystery-solving skills to the test with this outdoors adventure game across the city. Cloak up and don’t forget your wands and get ready to crack some magical clues. $48 per team, 16 and under can play as extra for free. More information available at cluedupp.com. Minneapolis

Oct 17–18: The Great Pumpkin Experience

Visit Ridgedale Center’s Center Court for this live art experience and watch custom pumpkin painting in real time! Larger than life painted pumpkins will be on display for an Instagram–worthy photo op in addition to a chance to support Hope Chest for Breast Cancer. Ridgedale Center, 952-252-2801, ridgedalecenter.com

Oct 21: Anoka Medallion Hunt

Visit the Halloween capital of the world for a fall, city-wide custom medallion hunt. Clues will be posted to the Anoka Halloween Facebook page each afternoon, with $500 going to the winner. Anoka, anokahalloween.com

Oct 22: Canvas Night–100 Year Edition

Put your artistic skills to the test in celebration of the city’s 100 year tradition, led by instructors from the RumRiver Art Center. Participation will be available in-person or virtually, with supplies, instructions, and a goodie bag provided with each registration. RumRiver Art Center, 2665 4th Ave., Anoka, 763-323-8830, rumriverart.com

Oct 23: Halloween Craft Party

Stop by KidCreate Studio to make a spooky glow-in-the-dark night scene, costumes welcome. For 18 months to age 7, little ones must be accompanied by a caregiver. Limited openings, tickets $19 for residents, $29 for non–residents. Fuller Park, 4800 Grand Ave. S., Mpls., 612-370-4963, minneapolisparks.org

Oct 24: Children’s Pumpkin Carving Contest

Break out your tools and creativity with Anoka’s pumpkin carving contest for kids this year. Space will be limited due to social distancing restrictions, masks will be required, and pumpkins will be cleaned before use. Peninsula Point Two Rivers Park, 1460 S. Ferry St., Anoka, anokahalloween.com

Oct 24, 31: Woken Warehouse / Monster Mansion

Presented by Sotagang, ride solo or bring a group for the costume contest, try your luck with the Mystery Raffle, and don’t forget to stay for the after party of this Halloween celebration. Tickets $10–$30. More information available at eventbrite.com. Woken Warehouse / Monster Mansion, 3230 Lyndale Ave. N., Mpls.

Oct 25: Family Day Out–Halloween Edition

Presented by SteppingStone Theatre, bring the whole family along for a socially-distanced day of activities, costumes encouraged! Reservations must be made in advance, with a pay-as-you’re-able model. 7th St. Plaza, I-99 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul, 651-225-9265, steppingstonetheatre.org

Oct 25: Great Pumpkin Halloween Celebration

As a part of Landmark Center’s weekly cultural and arts celebrations, the favorite Great Pumpkin event will go on socially distanced this year, available for all ages. Admission is free with photo-ops available of your trick or treaters. 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul, 651-292-3225, landmarkcenter.org

Oct 29: Trunk-Or-Treat

Drive-thru trick-or-treat at the Mall of America this year as a safe alternative sponsored by the American Cancer Society. Don’t forget your costume for a photo–op afterwards! All candy will be individually packaged and social distancing will be maintained at all times. All proceeds will go towards ACS #GoldTogetherChampions. Mall of America, 952-883-8800, mallofamerica.com

Oct 29-30: House Decorating Contest–Public Viewing

Put your decorating skills to the test with this contest, applications available through Anoka Halloween. Judging will be on October 28, with public viewing available the evenings of October 30-31. Open to addresses within a 5–mile radius of Anoka City Hall. Anoka, anokahalloween.com

Oct. 29-31: Twin Cities Horror Festival

Make sure to get your seasonal scares in with the Twin Cities Horror Festival. The all-virtual event will take place from Oct. 29 through Oct. 31 and feature five “spine tingling” films. Tickets will be available to purchase soon. tchorrorfestival.com

Oct 31: Monster Dash

Stay active this Halloween with this signature costume race. Races will include half marathon, 10 mile, 10K and 5K, with a distance for every kind of runner. Upper Landing Park, St. Paul, monsterraceseries.com

Oct 31: Grande Day Parade

Anoka’s annual Halloween parade will be modified this year, allowing participants to visit different locations throughout the city instead of a traditional parade route. Further details will be available closer to the event due to reorganization. Anoka, anokahalloween.com

Oct 31: First Avenue’s Annual Halloween Party and Costume Contest

Reimagined for social distancing, the iconic venue’s annual party and costume contest will allow you to celebrate this spooky holiday in style. Must be 21 and older, tier one tickets are $10, tier two $125, and tier three $250. 701 1st Ave. N., Mpls., 612-332-1775, first-avenue.com

Oct 31: The 70’s Magic Sunshine Band’s Mask’Arade Party

Mask–up in your favorite costume for this Halloween celebration hosted at Birch’s on the Lake Brewhouse and Supperclub. Must be 21 and older, tickets are $30. 1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, 952-473-7373, birchsonthelake.com

Oct 31: Halloween Bar Crawl, Masked Up in Stillwater

Put on your mask (the COVID kind) and join Crawl With Us for a spooky bar crawl through downtown Stillwater. Venues will have limited capacity, and masks are required indoors at all times. Less than 200 tickets will be available at $25 each. More information available at eventbrite.com. Portside, 317 S. Main St., Stillwater, 651-342-1502