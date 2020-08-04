What Students Say About Going Back to School

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Distance Learning

Last week, Governor Tim Walz finally released Minnesota's flexible school safety plans, that are guidelines for the reopening of schools contingent on how far-spread the coronavirus is in the communities of each district, allowing them the option to reopen, continue distance learning, or a hybrid of both.

To mitigate a potential outbreak of COVID-19 and to help people comply with the mask mandate, the state is planning to provide every K-12 student and staff member with one cloth face covering, every school with receive three disposable face masks per student, and face shields for all licensed teachers and 50 percent of non-licensed staff. The governor is also making $430 million in funds available to help cover operational costs for school districts and charter schools, including mental health support, technology, and Wi-Fi. The money can also go toward digital training, tutors, and translation services.

Since students have the option stay at home if they choose, and districts are required to allow teachers and school employees to work remotely to the extent that it's possible, teachers are rushing to make lesson plans to accommodate both situations anyway. Walz's plan also prioritizes keeping children in classrooms over teenagers, because transmission of the coronavirus in younger students is less likely compared to older ones.

Minneapolis and St. Paul public schools are opting to start distance learning when class begins, but farther out from the metro, many districts are already planning to implement a hybrid approach. District 196, which includes Rosemount, Apple Valley, and Eagan in the south suburbs, announced they'll be starting with a hybrid learning model, as did Edina Public Schools. According to the Star Tribune, about 180 school districts in the state (many in northern Minnesota) meet the threshold for a full reopening based on current testing data.

With each individual student's unique situation requiring different needs, the decision to reopen seems to generate more questions than answers. What about those who don't have laptops or internet access to learn from home? Or the students whose parents can't afford childcare while they're at work? Or students who rely on getting lunch at school? Low-income students and students of color are experiencing the worst losses in terms of learning progress, and risk falling further behind. With so much uncertainty and mounting cases: What do students think about having to go back?

We reached out to students to hear how they feel about the upcoming school year, and if they're even prepared to see their classmates in person again. One thing is for certain: This first day of class will be unlike any other.

× Expand Via MN Department of Education MN Department of Education Learning Model Parameters

Janani Srinivasa, Junior at Wayzata High School

"Personally, going to the biggest high school in Minnesota (Wayzata High School), I know how dangerous going back to school would be. The student body is more than 3,600 students, meaning at any given time during the school year students would be exposed to the very likely possibility of infection. Flu season already hits our school hard, so one can only imagine COVID-19’s impact."

"Despite the imminent threat, many Wayzata families are “very comfortable” sending their students back to school (according to a survey conducted by the school), even during flu season. The reality: our school district and the surrounding suburbs have the resources to help families dealing with COVID, for them and their predominantly white neighborhoods COVID is nothing but a mere bug. Unfortunately not everyone recognizes this privilege and is willing to risk lives for in-person learning."

"If distance learning is made optional I have doubt in my mind that the school gates would be flooded with students eager to return unaware of the consequences. I feel students would 1. feel pressured to go to school from peers even if uncomfortable and 2. students forced to stay at home and students with at-risk families will not receive the same level of education. So in my mind, there is no safe, equal, and viable way to send students back to school."

Juwaria Jama, Junior at Spring Lake Park High School

"As a rising junior at Spring Lake Park High School, I feel conflicted about returning to school. In March, with only a few cases recorded, we saw our schools closed immediately and abruptly. But now, in the middle of a pandemic that doesn’t seem to get better–the idea of returning to school sounds disastrous."

"Opening up schools means opening up the economy. Once students return home from school, they will pass whatever symptoms they have onto their parents, who will pass it on to their coworkers, who will pass it onto their family, and so on. This pandemic is not something that we are familiar with, we don’t truly understand the measures we need to take in order to ensure our safety. The idea of returning to school seems to only help the economy, and disregard everyone else’s needs and safety."

"I think that we need to continue distance learning, but better than we did before. We need our teachers and school admins to be adapting to student’s life circumstances, and to be providing mental health services. We need teachers and admin to actually listen to student’s thoughts on distance learning, and improve it to the best of their abilities. We can get through distance learning, and we can get through this pandemic, as long as we work together and not against one another."

Mia DiLorenzo, Junior at Edina High School

"Similar to most students my age, I truly hoped that we'd be returning to school in the fall–provided that the conditions were safe. Distance learning was particularly hard for me and I really struggled to focus on the lectures over Zoom calls. That being said, it feels incredibly irresponsible to open up schools right now, especially given the fact that the state had over 750 confirmed new cases this week. We cancelled school when there were around 100 cases statewide, why should we open it at 55,000? It would make the most sense for schools to be available for students who require meals through the district, younger students with working parents, or those enrolled in the special education program to attend in-person; but people like me shouldn't have the option to go. My district hasn't yet announced their plan for the upcoming year, but I will be disappointed if it feels somewhat like a return to normal. The state isn't ready for a reopening yet–and it shouldn't be at the expense of students and teachers."

Declan Halloran, Sophomore at Minnetonka High School

“I feel like it’s best to start with online school for the safety and well-being of the community. Even though it is hard to connect with teachers and classmates through e-learning, it can reduce transmission so we can go back to normal school more quickly. I would appreciate a hybrid model that moves toward normal school, but that seems difficult to plan out.”

Maireni Barreto, Sophomore at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School

“I do want to be in class because online school wasn’t the best for me. My grades did drop because of this and I had a hard time understanding the subjects. The worst part was that I wasn’t able to ask a teacher right away if I had a question or I needed feedback. I needed to email them and they would take a long time to reply or would respond to me the next day. I also didn’t like the fact that I was at home because my mom would pressure me more than my own teachers to finish the work."

"I think that they should either have kids go fully to school, have kids go some days in person and the others online or have the kids who want to go to school in person go and the kids who want to do online school do online school. I also think they should not cancel clubs [after school activities] and have some days in person and some online.”

Ari Lissauer, Eighth Grade at St. Louis Park Middle School

"I think they should do a hybrid model where everyone can still be safe and 6 feet apart. I still want to go back and see people. Our school might split the grade by alphabet which makes me sad that I won't get to see some of my friends. But I don't think everyone should go back at the same time."

“I think we should have smaller classrooms with desks spread out with A and B days where kids go to school on one day and do homework the other day. I like distance learning because I can work at my own pace. But sometimes someone isn’t there to help you, and I don’t like that I don’t get to see my friends.”

Liam Halloran, Eighth Grade at Minnetonka Middle School East

“I would like to go back to school just like everyone else. But, if the hybrid model we are talking about asks too much of middle schoolers, I think it will be hard to go back when there are so many strict rules to follow. I also think that it would be a little stressful to stay away from people and keep a mask on at all times. Therefore, I think the option to do online school is probably the most viable one."

Cecelia Hennis, Seventh Grade at Nativity of Our Lord School, St. Paul

“I am excited to go back to school to see my friends. I am excited to learn and actually have a teacher in front of me. I don’t mind wearing a mask because they can be fashionable and it means I get to see my friends.”

Esme Michaelson, Seventh Grade at Lake Harriet Community School, Minneapolis

“I know that going back to school this year will definitely be very different. The idea of having school in person is scary knowing that so many kids don’t want to social distance and just want to sit by their friends. However, distanced school is hard too—you can’t just walk over to your teacher and ask them a question. I don’t know what to expect this year, but I hope it’ll be what’s best for the community.”

Milly Rosenberg, Seventh Grade at Breck School, Golden Valley

"It feels weird that everyone will be in the same place so it seems like more people will get COVID and it is inevitable that people will get it which is scary. But at the same time I really don't want to do online school. The worst part about it is that it won't seem the same as before which will remind me that COVID is going on. And it feels like this is how it's going to be forever."

Judah Lissauer, Fifth Grade at Peter Hobart Elementary School, St. Louis Park

“The best part of distance learning is getting to play video games. The worst part is not seeing your friends.”

Ari Rosenstein, Fourth Grade at XinXing Academy, Hopkins

“I do want to go to school, but we shouldn’t because of coronavirus. And my Papa’s sick so I don’t think I should go to school and bring home germs.”