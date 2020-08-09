Marlon James on Race in Minnesota

× Expand Photograph by Mark Seliger Marlon James

When Marlon James first saw the video of Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for more than eight minutes, he was “shocked, but not surprised.” James knows Minneapolis—he considers himself one of us. “I’m all over the place as a writer,” he says, on a phone call from Connecticut. “But I’m still pretty much a Minnesotan.”

He’s spent much of the last 12 years here, teaching English and creative writing at Macalester, and while his last two novels, 2015’s Booker Prize–winning A Brief History of Seven Killings and the National Book Award finalist Black Leopard, Red Wolf, were set in his native Jamaica and his own sci-fi fantasy version of Africa, respectively, they were written here. “You can bet in November,” he says, “that I’m coming to vote in Minnesota.”

in his words, here’s what Marlon James says about his adopted home state.

» I actually thought that Minnesota police killing a white woman would have given them a moment to pause and reflect about killing other people, but that didn’t happen.

» I mean, Black people aren’t kidding themselves. We already know that what’s-his-name is going to be acquitted. Unfortunately, George Floyd is not a white woman from Australia, and he wasn’t killed by a cop of color.

» Before we even get into Black Lives Matter, people forget that Hubert Humphrey ran [for mayor] on a police reform ticket. And when was that, the ’40s?

» I’ve been all over America, and when I moved to Minneapolis and saw the Black community, I went, “Goddamn. I have never seen such a disenfranchised Black populace in all of the country.” That’s saying something.

» Out magazine, the gay magazine, did a sex survey about Minnesota gay men. I hadn’t moved to Minnesota yet. It was a list of pros and cons. The biggest pro was “most likely to be versatile.” Con was “least likely to date outside one’s race.” That was on a silly little sex survey, but I never forgot it.

» It’s a culture of exclusion. I’ve lived in Minneapolis 12 years, but I can still count the native Minnesotans who are my good friends on one hand. I think any situation where there’s exclusion, racism is going to make worse.

» People don’t realize that diversity and segregation can work very well together. In fact, that’s usually how they work. You can be an incredibly diverse city, but you don’t know a single Somali and still don’t know why they’re there.

» Because it’s a liberal city, it’s hard for liberals to grasp that idea. Especially because “diversity” is held as such a high value. It’s right up there with “tolerance” and “progress.” Words that sound good but actually don’t really mean anything.

» There was an article in GQ called “Will You Be My Black Friend?” I think [the writer] did it kind of for laughs. But I actually said to my students, “You know, there’s actually nothing wrong with this. You want to be a friend with somebody for the sole reason that you’re nothing like that friend? I’m totally down.” I don’t think you should come aside and go, “Will you be my Black friend?” But maybe you should seek out people who are not like you.

» And don’t wait till your neighbor has lived there 15 years before you reach out. A neighbor of six months can still end up being a friend for life. I think sometimes it’s hard when you move, particularly a person of color.

» You can feel incredibly alone when you’re there. Most people move there, I will guess, 90% of their friends are people who also moved there. Some of that is solved by something as simple as inviting some new person over for dinner or something.

» Minnesota is great at attracting talent. It’s not always great at retaining it, particularly when it’s people of color. Because after a while, they just get tired of going against a brick wall of trying to be a part of society. A new person’s not going to jump up and go, “I’m just going to participate in civic life.” They don’t know anybody. They have to be invited into that.

» People should stop expecting to take segregation for granted. If your high school or your kindergarten isn’t diverse, ask why instead of just sending your white kids to be with the white kids. I think there are too many things out there that we don’t question, and they’re functional because they’re not questioned.

» Minnesota has some soul searching to do about racism and its history. I actually think they want to do it. But I think it’s gotten to the point now where we have to start working on the police force we deserve. I don’t want to hate police. I need police. We need people to protect and serve us. We want and deserve that. We pay taxes for it.

» We’re in a situation where the police is not budging. One of the headlines this morning was “Police Respond to Complaints of Force with More Force.”

» At some point, the mayor and city officials are going to say their hands are tied based on the union contract. OK. It’s one thing to say your hands are tied, but the contract is renewed every time. And Austin, Texas, jumped in and made some concrete changes because it took changes at that level. So, what’s stopping us?

» Nine times out of 10, the person handing you a counterfeit bill doesn’t know it’s counterfeit. I lived on Chicago Ave.; I shopped in my neighborhood. I could’ve gotten some counterfeit cash from one place and gone to this place. Which means, in all likelihood, I could be dead.

» And it’s not like I can hope that somebody’s a reader. The bouncer worked for the same club as this man who killed him. That made it very, very real. I don’t think people realize it doesn’t matter what social status you are. It doesn’t matter what class. It doesn’t matter if I lived on the 10th floor. Every time I leave my house there’s a distinct possibility that I’m not coming back.

» Almost any situation the police enter, they’re going to escalate. I want to know if blame should be laid on how 911 calls are processed. That’s something they need to think about too—because if calling in the police always escalates a situation, some of that problem is you.

» Unless the person is a white killer of nine people in a Black church. Then by all means, we can negotiate and talk and rap and share a Coke and successfully get you in prison, in jail. Then it’s totally different.

» So much of the Minnesota police force does not live in the Minneapolis metro area, which has something to do with it. They don’t share our values. They don’t share our investment in the community.

» This “bad apple” thing can’t continue. Chris Rock has a funny routine about that. The police department is not one of the places where you can have bad apples. It’s like saying you have bad apple pilots. You can’t have bad apple firemen.

» Any progressive movement in America has been met with right-wing pushback. People are always scrambling to understand it, and they try to find new words for it. Like Charles Manson. “Oh, he must have been a maniac.” No, he wasn’t. Helter Skelter was right-wing pushback, yo. He was trying to kill people and get Black people blamed for it. Sort of like those guys driving around Minnesota trying to burn that old apartment building. It’s not the first time white, far-right racist militants have hijacked a Black cause at the expense of Black people.

» We’re a country that confuses privilege with rights. If you have a privilege long enough, you start to think it’s a right. The privilege of having a police force serve only you. You start to think it’s a right.

» I think Black Lives Matter is a supremely powerful term in ways in which, say, Occupy Wall Street wasn’t. It certainly has been a powder keg of a term, especially for the people who seem to think it means “Black lives matter more than everybody else’s.” It hit a nerve in a way few words hit a nerve. The closest thing that hit a nerve recently like that is “OK, Boomer.”

» I think at some point a person saying America is not what you think it is challenges the fundamental core of everything you hold about America. And some people, white men in particular, cannot deal with that. “That’s not my America, and I refuse to think it is. It must be you. Why don’t you get a job?” That’s why almost every time—and it’s happened with George Floyd already by the way—it turns to the character assassination of the Black victim.

» You’re either racist or you’re anti-racist. There’s not a third one.