What Is The Pink Slip?

There’s a new gallery in the Twin Cities and it’s calling out to local artists.

Zoe Prinds-Flash, long time local photographer, has opened up a new space in the Longfellow neighborhood of Minneapolis. Doubling as Prinds-Flash’s new workspace and artist gallery, the little storefront she’s developing is called The Pink Slip.

Prinds-Flash, who started photography when she was in high school, has been photographing and making connections with local artists for almost 12 years now. She attributes a lot of her successes to the people who surround her. “Living and existing in this city and connecting with people has provided me with a big network of artists and makers,” she says. “Drawing on that big pool of people has always helped me continue to find the next thing or push myself to open up to more experiences.

After the pandemic lockdown, Prinds-Flash was in need of a new studio. Last November, she found herself a quaint little storefront that checked all her boxes. The natural light from its big windows makes it into an ideal photo studio but its front door really opened her mind to other ideas. “There’s a big public-facing element to it that led me to kind of explore what I want to do when it comes to facilitating,” it allows the space to evolve into a community hub.

The studio strives to be as accessible and low-brow as 1960’s New York. The name alludes to a letter of termination from a job but also to something from her own past. In her high school, teachers would give pink slips for students to leave class which students would use to walk the halls. She liked how the pink slip represented freedom and escape “and a cheeky way of saying that some of the best art is made when you’re out of a gig” she says.

The Pink Slip’s Group Show I is a multimedia exhibition that brings together a hybrid of artists and activists; Shanai Matteson, Andrew Broder, Justin Vernon, Graham Tolbert. All known for their individual niches, their gallery exhibits will explore mediums outside of their regular forms.

Matteson, an activist, community organizer, artist, and writer, who has been working up in Palisade with anti-pipeline issues, will have a piece that explores the environmental impacts of mining and extraction. Broder, who has built a reputation as a musician, will have experimental paintings on display. Justin Veron, best known for being part of Bon Iver, will have photographs at the exhibit. Graham Tolbert, another well-known Twin Cities photographer has recently been exploring more hands-on art forms such as digital collages, paintings, and drawings and will have paintings on display. Their works will explore concepts that range from “memory and personal history to extraction and the environmental impacts of mining.”

What’s special about this group of artists is that they are all connected by decades worth of collaboration as well as activism in terms of environmental justice and indigenous land stewardship which is why they made the beneficiary of the show, Honor the Earth. Prinds-Flash was inspired and impacted in the ways that responses to social issues in the Twin Cities have evolved in the last couple of years. The impacts of COVID and the fight to protect the unhoused communities to racial policing and Indigenous land stewardship.

“I think it’s super important to actively share resources like money and physical space across networks of people who need those resources,” she says. “I wanted to make sure that there is an element of that in the shows, a focal point when it comes to giving and creating conversation within the space and I think environmental justice, social justice– these are things that are inextricably linked to art and I wanted to make sure that that’s always present.”

Group Show I will be showing from February 26 to March 10, doors will be open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The Pink Slip is asking for a suggested donation of $10 a portion of which will benefit Honor the Earth and the other portion to keep the gallery running.