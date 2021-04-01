The Fight to End Qualified Immunity

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams George Floyd Protest

Almost a year after the murder of George Floyd, qualified immunity still stands a shield of protection for police officers around the country. The American Civil Liberties Union and the ACLUs of Minnesota and Illinois have joined together to end qualified immunity—a major step in the movement for police reform.

Qualified immunity is a legal defense, used by police officers and other officials, to defeat a claim that they violated someone’s civil rights. This defense requires the violated right to be previously established. If there has not been a prior case in the cop’s judicial circuit with virtually identical facts, officers can be protected from being held accountable for murder and misconduct.

The rationale behind this, is that without a prior case, cops do not know what they can and cannot do, meaning they cannot be held responsible for their actions. “It was so clearly a central reason why cops, like Derek Chauvin, felt so emboldened to completely disregard the constitution and human lives—particularly Black lives,” says Somil Trivedi, senior staff attorney at the ACLU Criminal Law Reform Project.

“Courts granting qualified immunity over and over to police officers that commit obviously unconstitutional misconduct sends the message that this behavior is not only allowed but encouraged,” Trivedi says. “The consequences of doing nothing are dire.”

“We would like to see more from the court, but we aren’t hopeful at this point that this point that significant immunity quality reform is coming from the justices anytime soon,” says Emma Andersson, senior staff attorney at the ACLU.

“They’ve signaled a desire to pull back from the most egregious applications of the doctrine, but that’s barely even a bandaid,” Andersson says. “The court isn't going to solve the problem that it created here.” The court has passed several times on addressing qualified immunity, but the ACLU is done waiting around. They are advocating for a legislative remedy at state and federal levels.

On March 4, 2021 the House approved the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act–effectively eliminating qualified immunity for all law enforcement officers from local to federal levels. To further enhance this bill, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren introduced the Ending Qualified Immunity Act, banning qualified immunity for government officials on a local and state level.

At the state level here in Minnesota, the process to ban qualified immunity is just getting started. “Minnesota has been the flash point for a lot of these discussions, in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd,” says Julia Decker, Policy Director for the ACLU of Minnesota.

“The ACLU of Minnesota is working with the Institute for Justice to introduce legislation that would create a pathway via state courts to accountability for government agents,” says Decker. “This would bypass the shield that qualified immunity has created in federal courts.”

Over the summer, the Minnesota Legislature took some action, limiting the ability to use chokeholds, but Decker says these measures are “toothless.” “These types of reforms address a particular instance of police violence. They don’t actually change the system,” Decker says. “The qualified immunity change is the type of systems change that we need.”