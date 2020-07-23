Who Could Play Bob Dylan in a Movie?

× Expand Bob Dylan

Timothee Chalamet

Who is Bob Dylan? Good question. Searchlight Pictures is slated to produce a new film about that time Dylan picked up an electric at the Newport Folk Festival. Cast to play 1965 Dylan? Timothée Chalamet, the 24-year-old who’s soon to star in a Dune remake. We like that pick fine. But just to be helpful, we thought we’d ask some local music and film pros if they could think of anyone better.

Here are their hot takes.

Tim Curry

“Danny Holden from Ooey Gooey reminds me of 1979 Dylan. Tim Curry would play an amazing Vincent Price-1997 Dylan.” —Har Mar Superstar, musician

Lady Gaga

“I’d love to see Lady Gaga play young Bob Dylan. She’s always fascinated me with what a chameleon she can be on camera. And she definitely has the vocal talent to carry the role.”—Maribeth Romslo, filmmaker

James Franco and Tom Cruise

“Hmm. I think maybe James Franco could be a good Christian-period Dylan. Or, check out this idea: Tom Cruise. He’d probably have really weird ideas on what Dylan was all about and try to find some emotional cure that doesn’t actually exist with the real Dylan. Tom Cruise—in a fluffy wig and top hat, putting on his Ray-Bans all cool, doing Dylan’s crusty-old-guy voice—would be great.” —Isaac Gale, musician, filmmaker

Geoffrey Rush

“Remember Bob Dylan’s Christmas album? I think it was in 2010 or so. I’m thinking of the old-Jewish-fart-doesn’t-give-a-fuck-in-the-Santa-hat Dylan singing “Must Be Santa.” I don’t know, naked Geoffrey Rush?” —Nicole Brending, filmmaker