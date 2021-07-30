× Expand Sunisa Lee Sunisa Lee with Gold Medal

As per Gov. Walz: Happy Sunisa Lee Day! The 18-year-old Hmong American from St. Paul came through when Simone Biles could not compete to bring home the gold in the women’s gymnastics individual all-around, after earning silver in the team all-around alongside her teammate from Isanti, Grace McCallum. In her first Olympics, Lee has become the first Hmong American to compete in the Olympics and win a gold medal. Lee is also a strong contender to win gold in the uneven bars, where she has performed the most difficult routine of anyone else at the Olympics so far.

What’s next:

Sunday, Aug. 1: Women’s Vault Final, Women's Uneven Bars Final

Monday, Aug. 2: Women's Floor Exercise Final

Tuesday, Aug. 3: Women’s Balance Beam Final

Gopher alumni Bowen Becker claimed the gold medal for the U.S. as part of the 4x100 men's freestyle relay team. Becker took up the third leg of the race which he completed in 47.44. Becker’s teammate, Zach Apple, anchored the relay resulting in the American’s winning time of 3:08.9. This is the third-fastest time in history for the men’s 4x100m.

Lakeville native Regan Smith broke an Olympic record during the semifinal of the women’s 100m backstroke on Sunday. But it wasn’t enough to earn her gold, coming out with the bronze in the final. In the 200m butterfly she ended with a silver medal—China's Zhang Yufei won gold and set a new Olympic record.

Meanwhile, the former Gopher gymnast Shane Wiskus and the men’s gymnastics team came fifth in the team gymnastics final. Shoreview's Lara Dallman-Weiss also did not medal in sailing.

Despite entering as a reigning world champion, St. Cloud native Alise Willoughby crashed in two semifinal heats in BMX racing, cutting her from competing in the finals. The Roseville native Mason Ferlic came in eighth place in the men’s 3000-meter steeplechase race.

Coming up: