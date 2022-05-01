Where to Care for Your Dog's Weary Bones

Acupuncture and chiropractic care

Just like in humans, arthritis affects many aging pets and can be debilitating. Fortunately, many pets respond well to acupuncture and chiropractic treatments. Dr. Shantel Julius of Julius Rehabilitation & Integrative Veterinary Services (Hastings, 612-636-9575) made monthly house calls to adjust Chester, one of our writers’ dogs, for years. His owner says you could see his ridiculously long basset hound spine straighten immediately. Chiropractic for Everybody (952-484-5460) also treats dogs and cats at its clinics in the Twin Cities, Rochester, and St. Cloud.

Therapeutic and tui na massage

If dogs could purr, they’d be doing it on Niky Bond’s massage table. The Knotty Dogs Canine Massage (651-301-5556) owner and certified canine massage practitioner drops by your home for up to an hour of ultimutt relaxation that can also increase flexibility. Want a DIY option? Dive down a YouTube rabbit hole to learn a little tui na (pronounced “twee-nah”). The traditional Chinese massage technique used on people and pets means “push and grasp” and relies on finger pressure at acupuncture points to address “patterns of disharmony” in the body and promote mobility.

Digital thermography

Pets can’t tell us what hurts, but digital thermography can. A Digatherm camera lets vets pinpoint where pets radiate the most energy, which can signal pain. There’s no radiation—just information. Ask your vet about this tech the next time Scooter doesn’t seem right.

Aquatic therapy

Underwater treadmills are great for rehabilitating and strengthening muscles, and honestly, they’re dang adorable, too. Get jogging at Twin Cities Animal Rehab and Sports Medicine (Burnsville, 952-224-9354) and University of Minnesota’s Veterinary Medical Center (Como Park, St. Paul, 612-626-8387).

Pulsed electromagnetic field therapy

It sends an electromagnetic pulse to damaged tissue to trigger the body’s anti-inflammatory response and promote cellular repair. Best of all, you can do it at home. Push the button on a necklace-like device called the Assisi Loop and your pup’ll get a 15-minute treatment while also looking a little like Flavor Flav (assisianimalhealth.com).

Back to Main >>