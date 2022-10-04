We Fest Announces Headliners

× Expand We Fest We Fest Artists

Minnesota’s country music festival, We Fest, is returning for a 40th anniversary celebration, with four of country music’s biggest names headlining their main stage. Since 1983, We Fest has brought country music’s stars to a weekend of camping, helicopter rides, scavenger hunts, and baggo competitions. Be sure to pack your boots and cowboy hat for this year’s fest taking over Detroit Lakes from Aug. 3—5.

Country music’s controversial Morgan Wallen, will be making his way to the We Fest stage with nearly 14 million Spotify followers, two albums, and a Country Music Association Award Best Album nomination following him. After an intoxicated Wallen was recorded saying the N-word by TMZ in 2021, disinvited from Saturday Night Live for violating its COVID-19 protocols in 2020, and arrested in Nashville for drunk and disorderly conduct earlier that year, Wallen’s reputation is nearly as prevalent as his current single, “You Proof” standing at #6 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Brad Paisley will be returning to We Fest for his fourth headlining set this summer. The country star has been releasing flannel-shirt and cowboy-boot inspired tunes since 1999, and has 18 Grammy nominations and three wins under his belt. Paisley’s “Whiskey Lullaby” and “She’s Everything” will be lighting up Detroit Lakes in August.

With his pop-hip hop-country music mesh, Kane Brown has made a name for himself with his unique mix of genres and features from hip hop musicians like Swae Lee and Khalid. Kane will be bringing his own spin to Minnesota’s 40-year running country music fest with his most recent album release, Different Man, including tunes with Blake Shelton and his most popular song on Spotify, “Thank God.”

Country music’s brother duo, Brothers Osbourne, will be shining up We Fest’s stage with their three studio albums, six Grammy nominations, and four Country Music Awards this summer. The duo released their first single, “Let’s Go There,” in 2013—and now have multiple Billboard 100 hits and 3 million Spotify followers.

Tickets are on sale now, and more performing artists will be announced soon.