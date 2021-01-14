WE Fest Announces Headliners for August 2021 Festival

× Expand Courtesy of WE Fest WE Fest

If you’re hankering for a return to summer music festivals, WE Fest has you covered. They’ve taken the bold step of announcing headliners for their August 5 – 7 festival: Florida Georgia Line, Dierks Bentley and Blake Shelton are slated to play at Soo Pass Ranch this summer. Their grandstand performances will carry on WE Fest’s 37-year tradition of bringing country’s biggest names to Detroit Lakes’ humble Midwest outpost.

And of the headliners? Florida Georgia Line (reportedly, the duo’s first band name ideas involved oranges and peaches, before they settled on this geographic bit) has been making country hits since 2012. The Grammy-nominated pair’s 11x platinum song “Cruise” skyrocketed them to fame—four studio albums and 17 number one singles have followed. Their highly anticipated fifth studio album, Life Rolls On, is forthcoming in February.

Dierks Bentley is another country superstar: his current single “Living” puts him a hair ahead of Florida Georgia Line at 18 career number ones. He has racked up 14 Grammy nominations, and many more nods from the Academy of Country Music, American Music Awards, Billboard, Country Music Awards, and Country Music Television awards. Blake Shelton will close out WE Fest on August 7, the widely celebrated coach of The Voice is one of the best-known names in country music.

According to tour dates on his website, Shelton’s only other scheduled show at present is at the Iowa State Fairgrounds shortly following WE Fest. Dierks Bentley, however, has a handful of other shows lined up for the summer, and Florida Georgia Line is stopping by for WE Fest in the middle of their full-blown Chillaxification Tour with Kenny Chesney.

WE Fest is resuming festivities after sitting last year out, though not because of COVID—in a prescient 2019 move, festival leaders decided to take a one-year break to regroup and come back strong in 2021. The website states that planners will be keeping a close eye on the COVID situation as the festival dates approach, and adjusting health and safety protocols accordingly. Mpls.St.Paul reached out to WE Fest to specify the details of its COVID precautions at the festival, and will update this story if we hear back. According to the festival’s website, if the event is cancelled due to COVID, tickets will be refunded.

In addition to WE Fest, other country concerts that are still planned for this summer include George Strait and Chris Stapleton at U.S. Bank Stadium and Miranda Lambert at the 2021 State Fair.

WE Fest is Minnesota’s biggest and oldest country music festival—with almost all live music on pause for the past year, its August return will be a long-awaited stomp in the mud. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 15, at 10 a.m. CST, and details on other performances will be released soon. Visit the WE Fest website for details on admission, camping, and other FAQs.