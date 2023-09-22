WE Fest Announces 2024 Lineup

× Expand WE Fest WE Fest

Yee haw! We Fest has announced its 2024 lineup. Next year the festival will take place August 1-3 and is headlined by Jelly Roll, Parker McCollum and Eric Church. It will be Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum’s first time performing at We Fest. Eric Church is a seasoned We Fest artist, and has played the festival in 2010, 2012, 2013 and 2016. The specific days and times of the performances will be announced early summer 2024.

The country music fest has been a crowd-drawing favorite in Detroit Lakes since 1983. Over the years, the We Fest stage has hosted legends such as Willie Nelson, Tim McGraw, Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, and many more. Along with the headliners, We Fest 2024 will feature performances from Koe Wetzel, Carly Pearce, Elle King, Trace Adkins, Warren Zeiders, Paul Cauthen, Lonestar, and more.

Tickets, VIP experiences, and camping spots are live on the festival’s website and selling quickly.