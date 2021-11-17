Ways to Celebrate the Holidays Around the Twin Cities

× Expand Photograph by Bryan Rowland Ice Castles

Holidazzle

Holidazzle is coming back this year, albeit with some changes. The annual downtown Minneapolis holiday festivities will be limited to one weekend at Loring Park and special activations on Nicollet Mall. But don't worry, we can confirm the giant yeti is safe and sound. holidazzle.com

A Christmas Carol at the Guthrie

Charles Dicken's tale of Ebeneezer Scrooge has been adapted countless times, but this new world-premiere adaptation features direction by the Guthrie's artistic director Joseph Haj and updates to the physical production for the first time since 2010, but the same ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future. guthrietheater.org

Ice Castles

The New Brighton Ice Castles are a winter staple of the northern tundra. Construction is kicking off this month to get this season’s ice structures frozen solid for an opening in January. icecastles.com

GLOW Light Show at the Fairgrounds

After launching last year at the State Fairgrounds, the GLOW holiday light show is back. Instead of a quick drive-thru experience, this year guests can walk at their own pace to stroll through enchanting illuminations. glowholiday.com

Union Depot Holiday Tree Lighting

Carry on the holiday tree lighting tradition with Union Depot. The lighting will kick off with the unveiling of the St. Paul Winter Carnival 2022 button and end with a screening of “Elf.” This is the perfect opportunity to take some holiday photos. uniondepot.org

Elf the Musical, Jr. at Stages

Based on the classic holiday film, head to Hopkins this season to see Buddy the elf on stage (with a musical twist) as he searches for the true meaning of Christmas, running Nov. 19 through Dec. 27. stagestheatre.org

Merry and Bright

Minnesota Orchestra trumpeter Charles Lazarus and some very special guests add a fresh, brassy take to classic holiday favorites. Lazarus is joined by his all-star band featuring Grammy winners, former Prince collaborators, and world-renowned performers. The orchestra is also performing to Disney's Toy Story this season. minnesotaorchestra.org

ASI Winter Solstice Celebration

The shortest day of the year doesn’t have to be short on family fun. The American Swedish Institute will celebrate the Winter Solstice with delicious s’mores from North Mallow and warm glögg from the FIKA cafe. The reindeer are back by popular demand and will make an appearance in ASI’s courtyard. asimn.org

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

Theater Latté Da presents Peter Rothstein’s play celebrating the famous WWI Christmas Truce. The play tells the remarkable true story in words and songs of the soldiers who lived it. The show runs from Nov. 26 to Jan. 2. latteda.org

Minnesota Zoo Nature Illuminated

Drive or walk through the Minnesota Zoo’s enlightening nature exhibit this December and January. The zoo puts on grand light displays of larger than life animals to make for “a light spectacular of the wildest kind.” Driving tour and walking experience tickets available now. mnzoo.org

Penumbra’s Black Nativity

See Langston Hughes’ retelling of the Christmas story at Penumbra this December. Directed by Lou Bellamy, the show includes gospel-style carols to lift up spirits. penumbratheatre.org

Minnesota Dance Theatre’s Nutcracker Fantasy at State Theatre

An annual tradition to ballet fanatics and anyone who loves Tchaikovsky, Minnesota Dance Theatre’s Nutcracker Fantasy returns this Christmas at the State Theatre. Catch up with Clara, the Sugarplum Fairy, and her mouse-like little brother for a tour de force of classical ballet technique and Christmas tradition. mndance.org

Winter Lights at the Arboretum

Enjoy some crisp evening air and a dazzling light display at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. The half-mile accessible walk features flowers, snowflakes and other nature imagery, alongside luminescent ice sculptures. You can even reward yourself halfway through the walk with a roasted marshmallow at the bonfire. arb.umn.edu

Bentleyville Tour of Lights

Shifting back to a walk through format this year, Duluth’s Bentleyville will light up on November 20 and run through December 27. Santa will be on-site along with a popcorn factory, cookie house and marshmallow roasting station. bentleyvilleusa.org

Cathedral Festival of Lights

You’ve got options at this St. Paul landmark. The Cathedral will offer Starry Night, an indoor immersive light show splashed onto the interior of the Cathedral as well as The Beginning, a cinematic projection cast on the building's 150-foot-tall facade. While the indoor presentation costs $15/person, the outdoor show is free. cathedralheritagefoundation.org

Dean Billmeyer Holiday Organ Recital

How often do you get to see someone shred on a historic Aeolian-Skinner Opus 892 pipe organ? Exactly, so don't miss out on organist Dean Billmeyer's big show. The program includes pieces from a variety of composers, past and current, along with a “festive surprise” at the end. The in-person event will also have a livestream ticket option. northrop.umn.edu

Christmas at the Courthouse

Celebrate the holidays with Valley Chamber Chorale of Stillwater as they perform an array of traditional and contemporary holiday favorites with shopping at the holiday bazaar. Conducted by director Daryl Timmer, this community chorale is sure to bring some holiday cheer. discoverstillwater.com