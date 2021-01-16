Ways to Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

× Expand Martin Luther King Jr. Martin Luther King, Jr., speaking against the Vietnam War, St. Paul Campus, University of Minnesota. April 27, 1967.

In 1961, Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. visited Mankato to give a speech where he reminded his audience, “the time is always right to do the right thing.”

Dr. King returned to Minnesota in 1963, and spoke to a crowd of 3,000 in Northrop Auditorium about the unfinished work still facing the Civil Rights Movement. Earlier in the day, he held an airport press conference, outlining the success of the freedom rides in gaining integrated bus services in over 150 cities.

Four years later, in 1967, Dr. King visited Minnesota for the final time, speaking out against the rapidly escalating Vietnam War – which received a positive response from his largely student audience on the U of M's St. Paul campus. The Minneapolis Tribune commended Dr. King’s fight for Civil Rights justice, but that speaking out against the war was a mistake. One year after his appearance in Minnesota, Dr. King was shot on April 4, 1968 at the Lorraine Hotel in Memphis.

While typical Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations can’t occur this year because of COVID-19, there are still events happening that commemorate Dr. King’s legacy. As the country continues to grapple with white supremacy, his words are a prescient reminder: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

2021 MLK Day: A Virtual Celebration

Join Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan in a statewide celebration of Dr. King on Jan. 18! Featuring award winning director, writer and producer Matthew A. Cherry, the event will contain discussions and activities centered around the life and work of Dr. King. MLK Day: A Virtual Celebration begins at 10:30 a.m. on the Governor’s YouTube channel and is free to the public.

2021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast

The 31st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. breakfast will take place on Jan. 18. The breakfast will feature a conversation with Dr. Bernice King and Ambassador Andrew Young, along with Minnesotans H. Adam Harris, and a performance from Billy Steele and the Fellowship Missionary Baptist Choir. The pre-show begins at 8:45 a.m., before the breakfast starts at 9:00 a.m.

Free screening of MLK/FBI

MSP Film Society presents a free screening of MLK/FBI, a documentary that follows the harassment and surveillance Martin Luther King Jr. dealt with under the watchful eyes of the FBI. Recorded footage of a conversation with the director will be available to view soon. Register online.

40th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute Concert: A More Excellent Way – Honoring the Legacy of John Lewis

Featuring performances from University of Minnesota students and Twin Cities community members, this virtual concert–in its 40th year– will honor the life and legacy of Congressman John Lewis. The free event will be streamed on YouTube and Facebook on Jan. 17 at 3 p.m.

Powderhorn Neighborhood MLK Day Celebration

On Jan. 18, the Powderhorn Neighborhood Association will host an artist showcase, featuring visual and performing artists that will present original work to honor Dr. King’s legacy. It will be livestreamed on facebook and YouTube from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is family-friendly and free to all.

Sweet Potato Comfort Pie: 7th Annual Martin Luther King Service Holiday

In honor of Dr. King’s 92nd birthday, 92 sweet potato pies will be baked as a way to foster community interaction and care. Register online to pick up your piece of pie. The free online event will take place on Jan, 17 in partnership with Breck School from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

FAMILY: BELIEVE

On Jan. 16, the VocalEssence Singers Of This Age will present solo and group performances featuring the words of Dr. King, showcasing how actions can help to shape a better world. Tickets can be bought online for the performance.

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration

Join the Minneapolis Parks & Recreation Board for their annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration on Jan. 18. The event will feature keynote speakers, live performances, and the presentation of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board’s Living the Dream award. The celebration will be available to stream and on public access channel 14.

Acting on Dr. King’s Call

The Minnesota Historical Society will host a panel on how Black Minnesotans have responded to Dr. King’s call and “refused to normalize injustice and inequality and are responding today with action, innovation, and persistence.” This free program will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube on Jan. 18.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration & Town Hall

On Jan. 21, join Minneapolis College virtually for a two part celebration of Dr. King’s life. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., participated in a reflection on Dr. King’s work, featuring speakers and five scholarship winning essays. From 3-4 p.m., join a facilitated discussion on social justice and racial healing. Register for the event online.