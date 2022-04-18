Watch Lizzo Host and Perform on SNL

× Expand Shutterstock Lizzo

This weekend saw Lizzo’s making her debut as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Her opening monologue was authentically Lizzo. Dressed in a dazzling blue, she promised to break the amount of times “bitch” is said on live TV—which I think she accomplished.

From the start, it seems her lighthearted, riotous humor is a perfect fit for SNL. She starts off the night saying, “I’m shocked I have clothes on too,” she continues: greeting her mom, referencing her twerking TED Talk and addressing the rumors that she’s pregnant with Chris Evans’s baby—she’s a natural in the spotlight. She leaves the monologue on a positive note saying, “I love you, you are beautiful, and you can do anything. I’m living proof of that, I used to live in my car and now I’m up here hosting Saturday Night Live.”

However, the rest of the night fell a bit short. Lizzo performed admirably in a number of bland sketches, she plays a gaslighting game show contestant, a record label producer mocking Black Eyed Peas' less than intricate lyrics, and was granddaughter of the 140-year-old cock-blocking “Six Flags Commercial Guy.” While Lizzo could tack “actress” behind singer, rapper, dancer and flutist, the skits just didn’t hit the mark.

A few sketches played to her strengths; there was a spoof that highlighted Lizzo’s TikTok account. In one, she plays a twerking flutist, and another cheeky Please Don’t Destroy skit features Lizzo with writer's block, unable to write two new songs to perform on the show, which ends up in a single called “Horny Zookeeper.”

When it came time for her musical performances, she made history as the first woman on the show to introduce herself as musical guest. “Ladies and gentlemen… me,” she said before taking the stage to perform her funk-anthem “About Damn Time.” She was joined by her Big Grrrls, an all-girl band and Sasha Flute. Her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, introduced her for the second performance where surprised the audience with her newest song and title track of her album, “Special” a soulful and empowering tune that begs for self-love.

