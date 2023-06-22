Big Picture: Washburn Water Tower

× Expand Photograph by Todd Strand/ALAMY Washburn Water Tower

When southwest Minneapolis’s population started to steadily grow in the early 1900s, the city realized it had a problem: Neighborhood water pressure wasn’t growing with it. So, in 1932, local architect and park board commissioner Harry Wild Jones (who also created Butler Square and the Lakewood Cemetery Chapel) and engineer William S. Hewett designed a new water tower. Their updated art deco version—replete with massive John K. Daniels–designed sculptures—could hold more than seven times the capacity of the neighborhood’s former water tower, a circa-1890s structure. Even though the tower is only used sparingly these days, it has been on the National Register of Historic Places since the early 1980s, ensuring it’ll be a fixture of the neighborhood for decades to come.

110

Height, in feet, of the tower.

$86,800

Total amount of money the city authorized for the new tower and sculptures in 1932—that’d be almost $2 million today.

5

Weight, in tons, of each of the eight eagles crowning the tower. When a worker (some say Harry Wild Jones himself) was clearing brush from the site of the architect’s Tangletown home, he was attacked by an eagle. The bird, injured in the scuffle and brought downtown for medical care, had an impressive 7-foot wingspan—the same as that of the eagles atop the tower.

18

Height in feet of each of the eight medieval-knight “guardians” surrounding the tower. The 8-ton figures symbolically protected the city and its water supply from diseases that can spread via contaminated water, such as typhoid—which was rampant when the tower was designed.

1983

Year the tower was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

2005

Year the tower stopped supplying Tangletown and surrounding neighborhoods with water. Now, nine water pumps across Minneapolis bring water from the Mississippi River to residents’ taps.

1,350,000

The tower’s capacity, in gallons.