Ways to Volunteer with Dogs

Let Fifi host a foster pup: Local rescues provide the supplies and vet care, you provide the home and belly scratches, and your dog shows the new guy how to dog. Rescue dogs’ lives haven’t been all cozy beds and tasty bones, and having a resident dog around can help them learn how to play, trust, and love life until they find their forever home. Secondhand Hounds (Minnetonka, 952-322-7643), Ruff Start Rescue (Princeton, 763-355-3981), and Midwest Animal Rescue and Services (Brooklyn Park, midwestanimalrescue.org) are three great rescues to try.

Calm stressed-out students: Registered therapy dogs receive cuddles galore from college kids at the University of Minnesota and Macalester College through the PAWS (Pet Away Worry and Stress) program. Your pup can earn therapy dog certification at many training spots in town, including Paws Abilities (Burnsville, Eagan, Northfield, Rochester/Oronoco, St. Charles, and St. Louis Park, pawsabilitiesmn.com) and Twin Cities Obedience Training Club (Northeast, Mpls., 612-379-1332).

Make a senior’s day: In Secondhand Hounds’ Secondhand Hope program (secondhandhounds.org/secondhand-hope), you and your well-behaved woofer can visit residents weekly or monthly at assisted living facilities across the metro. More pets for your pal, and the rewards for residents are stunning: more smiles, more clarity, more joy. Pup yeah.

