Walker Art Center's New Mini Golf Design Inspired by Hmong Tradition

× Expand Photo courtesy Asian American Organizing Project Youth Action Team New Mini Golf Hole, Always Have Been Sewn

Looking to play a round? Trade the greens for a cityscape at the Walker’s Skyline Mini Golf. Celebrating its 15th year, the artist-designed course has a new design depicting Hmong culture in Minnesota called, Always Have Been Sewn.

The hole is based on a historical Hmong item, a paj ntaub (pronounced "pan dow") or story cloth. Paj ntaub are typically made of fabric embroidered with colorful thread to create images layered with meaning. The course design is made with wood, metal and vinyl, fusing the traditional with the modern to paint a picture of things that Hmong people have shared with the community. The design shows the Walker’s Spoonbridge and Cherry, plus the Hmong Market and Hmong Museum, and people gardening and fishing—activities Hmong people engage in, according to the artists.

Designed by Sun Shine Xiong, Khayaal Desai-Hunt, Paul Nguyen, Lisa Vang, Mue Hsae Klue, Ethan Vue of the Asian American Organizing Projects’ Youth Action Team, the teens worked under the mentorship of Clara King with advising from photographer Pao Houa Her—who represented Minnesota at the latest Whitney Biennial.

Last year's designs, Dream Catcher and Turtle Pond by the Native Youth Arts Collective will return to the 10-hole course among others. The course is set to open on Friday, May 20 through Sunday, September 25.

Hours: