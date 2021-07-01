Walker Art Center Reveals New Sculpture Garden Addition

× Expand Courtesy of the Walker Art Center Sculpture

The Walker Art Center is making a new addition to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. The new work "Okciyapi (Help Each Other)" will stand in the northwest corner of the Sculpture Garden. Created by the Dakota artist Angela Two Stars, it is described as "a sculptural form, a gathering space, and a participatory work" around the Dakota language.

"Language revitalization is a healing medicine for Dakota people," Two Stars stated in a press release. "Our identity is grounded in our language. Our ceremonies, songs, and stories are rooted in language. Without our language, we would lose an integral part of who we are as Dakota people."

The sculpture will notably be in the same area as artist Sam Durant’s "Scaffold" was, which generated public controversy and condemnation by Indigenous people in May 2017, and was swiftly dismantled. "Scaffold" was based on seven gallows used in U.S.-sanctioned hangings, including one in Mankato, where 38 Dakota men were killed in the the largest mass execution in the country's history in 1862.

"I specifically chose this site with the awareness that there was a need for healing, for both the community and the land itself. As part of the installation process, my family led a ground cleansing ceremony at the site, to help all of us to move forward in positivity and celebration," Two Stars added. For the technical development of the piece, she collaborated with Urban Ecosystems, a Native-led and Minneapolis-based landscape architecture firm.

The Walker announced the selection of Two Stars as the finalist for its Indigenous Public Art Commission in January 2019. This is the first work by Two Stars to enter the Walker’s collection, and the proposal was selected by an Indigenous committee and Walker Art Center curators from a pool of more than 50 national and international submissions.

The ringed seating structure represents a rippling drop of water. Inspired by her grandfather, Orsen Bernard, and all those working in Dakota language revitalization, the ripple effect symbolizes Dakota language knowledge spreading generationally. The water vessel in the center harkens to the Dakota phrase Mni Sota Makoce that Minnesota is derived from: "the land where the water reflects the clouds." Dakota words and phrases line the sides of the concentric seating areas, alongside native healing plants, and visitors will also be able to listen to audio stories told by fluent Dakota speakers on their devices.

"Okciyapi (Help Each Other) makes poetic connections between land, water, and language and creates a welcoming site of reflection. We are excited to bring this beautiful new work to the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, and are grateful for the way that Angela has embraced the process and community in developing her installation," Walker Art Center executive director Mary Ceruti said. "The work adds an important Indigenous voice to the diverse group of artists from around the globe whose work is presented there. It is a place Twin Cities residents have come to find inspiration, contemplation and connection and will continue to visit for years to come."

The sculpture will be complete and unveiled to the public on October 9, 2021.