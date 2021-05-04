Walker Art Center Reopening Mini-Golf Course

× Expand Courtesy of the Walker Art Center Skyline Mini Golf Walker Art Center

While the Walker Art Center's outdoor sculpture garden remained a busy attraction this last pandemic year, the museum closed its popular rooftop mini-golf course.

Now, the Walker is planning to reopen the course later this month along with its impeccable view of the Minneapolis skyline. The 10 unique artist-designed holes will feature two new additions in collaboration with Native Youth Arts Collective.

The new courses include Turtle Pond by Aiyana Kline, inspired by how "turtles are a sacred animal and symbol in the Native creation story of Turtle Island." Dream Catcher, by Brenna White, uses a familiar symbol of Native culture: "Like a spider’s web, it catches bad dreams and releases positive energy."

The Walker's galleries are still open, and the museum has posted visitor guidelines online (masks are still required). The Rock the Garden music festival was called off this summer for the second year in a row.

Skyline mini golf will open Thursday, May 20 and close on Sunday, September 26. Tickets are $10 ($8 Walker members and ages 7–18); free for ages 6 and under. Mini-golf vouchers can also be purchased online in advance.