Walker Art Center Names New Director and Curator of Moving Image

× Expand Courtesy of the Walker Art Center, photo by Jessica Jacobson Pablo de Ocampo

The Walker Art Center has named Pablo de Ocampo as the new director and curator of the Moving Image department, which was formed in 1973 as the Film/Video department and renamed in 2015 to encompass broader mediums.

“The Walker has always stood out for me as a groundbreaking and vital institution—dedicated to multidisciplinary, experimental practices and championing living, contemporary artists in its programs,” the Vancouver-based artist said in a statement. His focus for the last 20 years has been on artist film, with an emphasis on engaging the moving image across the disciplines of performance, music, and contemporary art.

“I’m absolutely thrilled that Pablo de Ocampo will be joining the Walker,” Walker chief curator Henriette Huldisch says. “Pablo is known for his audaciously original approach to programming and his expansive curatorial thinking around the moving image.”

For the past six years, de Ocampo was the exhibitions curator at the artist-run center Western Front. In his time there, he worked to facilitate multiple residencies and productions with artists, while always championing risk and experimentation. De Ocampo’s work also has a focus on how “radical gestures in artistic practice must exist within, and in relation to, a radical re-orientation of how art institutions actively engage the communities around them.”

“The legacy of the Moving Image department specifically, has had an immense impact on the practice and discourse of artists’ film and video across many decades,” de Ocampo says. “I am beyond excited to be a part of this incredible and important legacy, but also to work collaboratively with the Walker’s staff to imagine new possibilities for the future of the Moving Image Program.”

“With his deep commitment to artists, creating a context for their work, and forging lasting connections with audiences, I am super excited to see how he will shape this next chapter of moving image art at the Walker,” Huldisch says.