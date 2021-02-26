Walker Art Center Announces Film Dialogue with Director Chloé Zhao

× Expand Courtesy of the Walker Art Center Chloe Zhao

The last Walker Dialogue interview with Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon Ho happened just days after he cleaned up at the Academy Awards. Likewise, this year hasn't slowed down the Walker Art Center's momentum in nabbing high-profile, breakout directors: The museum has booked the Beijing-born, US-based filmmaker Chloé Zhao for a conversation with Sheryl Mousley, former senior curator of Moving Image at the Walker, about her inspirations, ideas, and approach to filming. It is scheduled for March 20.

"For me, filmmaking will always be driven by my desire to learn about the world I’m not familiar with. Sometimes on that journey, I also get to rediscover who I am," Zhao said in a statement. She also recently made history as the most awarded filmmaker in a single awards season for Nomadland.

The Walker Dialogue was started in 1990 by Walker film and video curator Bruce Jenkins (1985–1999), and since continued under Mousley to highlight a diverse mix of contemporary, independent, and international filmmakers and bring critical discourse to the medium. In 2020, the Walker released previous dialogues from its archive and made them available to stream online.

Zhao's films include Songs My Brothers Taught Me (2015), The Rider (filmed in South Dakota and released in 2017), and last year's Frances McDormand-starring, Golden Globe-nominated Nomadland, about a van-dwelling woman traveling through the American West after the recession that's already won Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Cinematography from the National Society of Film Critics. A fan of manga since childhood, Zhao approached Marvel to write and direct her next feature, Eternals, about "immortal, ancient aliens living on Earth" that's expected to be released in November.

Unlike previous years, a retrospective won't be aired at the Walker, so you'll have to find Zhao's filmography yourself. Luckily, Nomadland is currently streaming on Hulu.

Tickets are on sale Thursday, March 4 to the general public for $12, and in a pre-sale for members on February 27 for $10. walkerart.org