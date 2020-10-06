Walker Art Center Awards $120K in Grants for BIPOC Artists

× Expand Courtesy of the Walker Art Center Walker Art Center

The Walker Art Center has partnered with 10 BlPOC arts organizations to award $120,000 to artists working in all disciplines. Each organization will select two artists to receive grants of $5,000 to support their artistic endeavors or any other financial needs. The partner organizations will also receive $2,000 each as compensation for their expertise and time.

The organizations the Walker has chosen to partner with reflect an admiration for each organization’s ability to help artists develop and build community. “Although we acknowledge that these one-time grants will not do enough to sustain the hurting arts ecosystem, this is one concrete action the Walker can take to support artists in our community.”

The initiative was created in response to the growing economic and public health issues due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has been disproportionately affecting BIPOC communities. The Walker said they are committed to “creating space for more dialogue and mindful, reciprocal partnerships within the Twin Cities,” and creating equal and sustainable opportunities for all artists.

“Over the last few months, artists in the Twin Cities have been working tirelessly on healing and recovery, creating artworks, and taking care of their communities. Most of this labor has been unpaid," Henriette Huldisch, chief curator and director of curatorial affairs, said in a press release. "We wanted to take a small step towards remunerating artists for their powerful work, and towards being a better partner to our community. We’re deeply appreciative of our collaborating organizations and their vital help in this effort.”

The partnering organizations include All My Relations Arts, Black Table Arts, Catalyst Arts, CLUES (Comunidades Latinas Unidas en Servicio), Juxtaposition Arts, Maia Maiden Productions, Mizna, Pillsbury House, Public Functionary, and the Southeast Asian Diaspora Project.