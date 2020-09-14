Twin Cities Book Festival Goes Virtual

× Expand Shutterstock Books

Rain Taxi and the Twin Cities Book Festival are bringing authors together for its twentieth annual celebration of literature, but much like this year's Wordplay book festival, it will be held virtually.

From October 15 to 17, the virtual festival will include a diverse array of authors alongside other industry professionals and organizations. Fiction fanatics will be able to see Jasper Fforde live from Wales, David Hajdu fresh off the release of his debut novel Adrianne Geffel: A Fiction, and Pulitzer Prize winning playwright and PEN America President Ayad Akhtar after the release of his debut novel Homeland Elegies.

For the younger audience, featured authors will include Minnesotan Kate DiCamillo of Because of Winn-Dixie and The Tale of Despereaux, NAACP Image Award–nominated YA author Tiffany D. Jackson of Monday’s Not Coming and her new novel Grown, and David A. Robertson who has just released his new fantasy series, The Misewa Saga. Additionally, the festival will cater to readers of all ages with Naomi Shihab Nye, W. Bruce Cameron, and Jon Scieszka. Comics creators and poets will be rounding out the lineup.

Although the format may be a step away from packed halls and in–person chats, readers can still access the words of many voices within the literary world. Other events will include their MN Author Mashup and the release of their chapbook which will be featuring Black poets of the Twin Cities.

The festival will be free and available at twincitiesbookfestival.com