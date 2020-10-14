Virtual Classes from Local Arts Organizations to Keep You Creating

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Woman at Computer

As the pandemic forces so many organizations to move their programming online, Twin Cities artists are doing what they do best: adapting, and creating. These organizations are offering fully virtual classes and workshops for metro artists—beginners and vets alike—who want to keep singing, painting, dancing and acting through this unprecedented fall season. If you want to write new poems, get your hands dirty in some fresh clay, or monologue from your living room sofa, read below. Art is medicine, they say, and as the days shorten and isolation sets in, it will be a balm for hard times.

Art Classes

The Art Academy: Check out their selection of drawing, painting, illustration and design classes. Classes come in options for youth and adults, and feature topics that range from digital illustration and composition to manga, superhero, and fantasy figures. Registration is open now, and classes begin the first and second weeks of October. theartacademy.net

MN Book Arts: Ever wanted to explore book making, screen printing or paper arts? MN Book Arts is offering virtual workshops for artists of all skills levels. Learn to make a zine, make triple section bindings, or create books out of upcycled materials. If you’re looking to find creative community in these isolated times, join an art practice circle. Workshops are offered on a drop-in basis throughout the fall, but make sure you register in advance: they sell out fast. mnbookarts.org

Northern Clay Center: Get your hands messy with Northern Clay Center’s innovative approach to online classes: students can purchase take-home clay kits to use during online Clay-Along workshops, or their weekly virtual clay club. Check their website to sign up for the club or put your name down for drop-in workshops, both of which will rotate throughout the fall. northernclaycenter.org

Theater Classes

The Guthrie: If you thought theater belonged only on the stage, the Guthrie is here to change your mind. Check out their website for a breadth of fall class offerings, featuring acting, dance, voice, and improv, as well as exploratory workshops like storytelling, yoga, and playwriting. The Guthrie is also offering free eight-week acting and playwriting classes for Native community members, through a partnership with Turtle Theater Collective and Native Twin Cities artists. guthrietheater.org

New Native Theatre: NNT has fall class offerings for Native artists looking to explore theater, craft stories, and nurture their artistic selves. Weekly master classes taught by Native, First Nations and Aboriginal actors and artists explore everything from puppetry, to filmmaking, to breaking down cultural structures in theatre. A monthly “So You Want to Be An Actor” series, taught by the theatre’s artistic associates, offers actor training in areas like text analysis, scene study, cold reads, and monologue. Check out their newly minted website and Facebook page for class listings this fall, winter, and beyond. newnativetheatre.org

Writing Classes

The Loft Literary Center: A mainstay of the Twin Cities’ literary community, the Loft has pivoted to offer virtual writing classes this fall: they’ll stay online until at least December 31. Pick your favorite class genre—they offer classics like fiction and poetry alongside niches like play and screen-writing, children’s lit, and publishing—and dive into a new writing endeavor. For select classes, the Loft is now offering flex scheduling, thanks to their online format, and will announce new offerings on a rolling basis. loft.org

Black Table Arts: This arts-based organization currently offers “Black Lines Matter,” a biweekly, online writing space for Black writers and poets to connect and contemplate the role of language in liberation, survival, and celebration. Participants study the craft of both historic and contemporary Black writers, and have dedicated space to create and share new work. Check out Black Table Arts’ Facebook page for class dates and times through this socially distant fall, and into winter. blacktablearts.com

Dance Classes

Zenon Dance: Though the pandemic may have slowed things down, dancers at Zenon Dance haven’t stopped grooving. Check out their fall online classes in jazz, ballet, improvisation and composition, afro modern, belly dance, and more, in beginner to advanced levels. Classes are available both for drop ins and enrollment, and dancers can pay class-by-class or buy a package. Their fall session runs through December 20—keep an eye out for spring offerings. zenondance.org

The Cowles Center: Log on to YouTube for dance classes from The Cowles Center, offered through their Arts Education programming. Teaching artists have created three days worth of lessons for folks to enjoy at any time: try creative movement with Blake Nellis, Haitian dance with Dejenane Saint Juste, or jazz with Erinn Liebhard. thecowlescenter.org

Music Classes

School of Rock: It’s never too late to become a rock star. Fall registration is now open for School of Rock’s online music classes, available for learners of all ages. Try weekly, one-on-one sessions in guitar, piano, drums, singing, or bass guitar, available on a schedule that works for you. schoolofrock.com

Walker West Music Academy: Walker West has taken their music classes online this fall, but students ages six to adult can still connect with teaching artists via Zoom. Classes are open to everyone, and rooted in the African American cultural experience, with an emphasis in exploring jazz, gospel, blues, improvisational and classical music styles. Classes run on a ten-week basis, and the next full session begins in November. facebook.com/WalkerWestMusic

VocalEssence: For the singers among us, VocalEssence has created a series of virtual projects to connect people across the metro with the healing power of music. Participants can tune in to sing along to choral selections, listen to international artists perform, or be a pen pal with an older adult singer. Check out their website to learn more about these recurring offerings. vocalessence.org

Virtual Museum Tours

More interested in experiencing art than creating it? In addition to lectures, many Twin Cities museums are now offering virtual events and tours of their galleries.

Minneapolis Institute of Art: Mia offers frequent virtual museum tours that are free and open to the public—but be sure to register in advance. They also offer a range of virtual events, including family days, art talks with featured artists, and other events facilitated by museum guides. Check out their calendar for current information. artsmia.org

The Walker Art Center: The Walker is currently offering a number of online experiences: sink into the audio and video presentation of Faye Driscoll’s Come On In, for example, register for an online design lab workshop, or catch a virtual screening of an experimental film. Keep your eye on their calendar for new events. walkerart.org

Weisman Art Museum: The Weisman is offering virtual tours of their entire permanent collection. “Visitors” can view their favorite works, enjoy interactive videos from Weisguides, and respond to pieces with Artful Writing prompts. Virtual visits are available at any time on the Weisman’s website. wam.umn.edu

The Bell Museum: Check out the Bell Museum’s range of virtual offerings this fall. Some are interactive—like a sunset moth sketching session—while others feature videos, storytelling, and conversations with museum curators. Go to their virtual events page for new postings. bellmuseum.umn.edu

Minnesota Museum of American Art: Though MMAA is currently closed, they’re offering a program called The M @ Home, to give art lovers a virtual tour of the museums’s exhibits. Visit them on their website as well as their Facebook page for up-to-date information about exhibits. mmaa.org