Local Man Has Ridden Valleyfair Roller Coaster Over 21,000 Times

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams roller-coaster Renegade Mike (left) with unknown person moments before taking the first Renegade ride of Valleyfair’s 2023 season.

When Wilt Chamberlain tallied the NBA’s sole 100-point game on March 2, 1962, it took perfect circumstances. To wit, the third-year center’s Philadelphia Warriors were playing the lowly New York Knicks, who were without their best defensive players due to injuries and who would end that season second to last in the league. And once he started sinking baskets at a pace that could theoretically get him to 100, Chamberlain’s Warriors teammates sold out to help him get there, passing up their own shots to defer to Chamberlain and fouling the Knicks to preserve game time. Four quarters later, Wilt Chamberlain added a 100-point game to a trophy case that would also include being a four-time league MVP, 13-time All-Star, and seven-time NBA scoring champ.

When Mike Cameron tallied 100 rides on Valleyfair’s most storied roller coaster, Renegade, on July 22, 2016, it took a similarly perfect storm. To wit, the decades-long coaster enthusiast was at the park early that day—and it was hot. “Almost everyone was in the water park,” recalls Cameron, who goes by Renegade Mike for self-evident reasons. “So, I got a re-ride almost every time.”

And once he started tallying frequent re-rides (when a rider can remain in the car for a second ride because there is no one there to replace them), Renegade Mike’s goal of beating his daily record shifted. “I didn’t really have a number in mind; I just wanted to beat 87,” he says. “But then, about halfway through the day, I was like, ‘Oh man, I’m on pace to get 100.’”

Thirteen hours and one skipped dinner later, Renegade Mike added a 100-ride day to a Renegade trophy case that would eventually include a 3,119-ride year, an 851-ride month, and 12,789 total miles ridden.

The biggest difference between Wilt the Stilt and Renegade Mike—aside from, um, actual bigness—is that Renegade Mike’s still in his prime and lets me tag along for a small bit of it. So, I meet him at Valleyfair one day prior to the park’s 2023 opening weekend. The idea is that Renegade Mike will, for the first time ever, be Valleyfair’s first Renegade rider of the season, albeit with me riding shotgun.

And taking first tracks with a guy who was one of the 24 to be on Renegade’s first ever ride isn’t the only novel occasion on this day. When we walk up to the coaster, Valleyfair’s social media video guy is holding a laminated sign declaring that our first ride will also be Renegade Mike’s 21,650th—an average of 1,443 Renegade rides per year since the ride opened in 2007. As Renegade Mike poses for a photo with the sign, I’m mystified by one detail—the most devoted Renegade rider in the world wasn’t bothered by ending last season stuck on 21,649 rides? Didn’t he crave just one more?

“Not really,” he says, posing for a selfie with the teens Valleyfair has assembled to run the ride for our exhibition laps. “I was happy with how many rides I got in last year—2,000-something.”

Renegade Mike prefers the last car, but for ride 21,650, we’re seated in the very front, where a GoPro has been mounted to document the occasion. As our train slowly rattles forth from the station, Renegade Mike, who has been quietly soaking in the start of his 16th summer built somewhat obsessively around riding this roller coaster, snaps to attention.

× Expand renegade-coaster A deleted scene from National Lampoon’s Vacation? Nope, just a couple fellas riding Renegade all by themselves.

“Where’s my YEEHAW?!” he yells over his shoulder in reference to the standard conclusion to the Renegade send-off usually delivered by the person in the ride’s control room (for whatever reason, they didn’t do it for this somewhat momentous ride).

As we wind our way around the ride’s preamble and up to Renegade’s big, twisting first drop, Renegade Mike tells me about his day job at a company that makes and distributes wire rope assemblies for exercise machines and how, during Valleyfair season, he lunches at the park daily. He drives 15 minutes to the park, walks the mile from his car to Renegade (“So, I get my steps in), rides it exactly one time (“That’s all I have time for”), eats lunch, and heads back to a group of coworkers to whom he’s just Mike.

“They know what I do. They’re good with it,” he opines before pivoting to the “why” of all this. “I always liked roller coasters, and then once I rode this, I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ And I rode it the rest of the day that opening day. Then there was a year where I rode it like 200 times, and I was like, ‘I’ve gotta do that again next year.’”

Despite the fact that we’re the only guests in the park, regular safety protocol still applies, so every two rides, we’re required to disembark, exit the Renegade ride space, and re-enter. As we do, Mike describes why a roller coaster that’s not even the fastest at Valleyfair (Renegade’s top speed of 55 mph is peanuts compared to Wild Thing’s 74 mph) has him so thoroughly moonstruck. It’s because letting gravity propel you at 55 mph, dipping and darting around a roller coaster track made mostly of wood, feels like a mining car at warp speed—and that is addicting.

He shows me a photo of a shrine of sorts he’s crafted at his house. It includes the front plate from a Renegade car, banners from his 10,000th ride, and gigantic links from a decommissioned lift chain that he calculates pulled him up the lift hill 3,112 times.

He does have one experiential token he’d love to add to his riding career. “One of the things that would make my life complete is going up the lift hill, it breaks down, and I have to be evacuated and walk down the lift hill,” he says as we settle in for our sixth and final ride of the day, this time in the back car. “And then I could say I’m at 21,655.01 rides.”

Our lap belts and restraints are checked, and a thumbs-up is given to the ride operator.

“And that ‘all clear’ means you’re outta here!” she says over the intercom as the coaster pulls out. “So, sit upright, hold on tight, and enjoy your ride on the Renegade!” She pauses and, just before we’re out of earshot, exclaims, “YEEEHAAAW!”

Normally stoic on-ride, the Wilt Chamberlain of roller coasters grins, and we launch into his 21,655th ride on Renegade—a number that will be a distant memory by the time you’re reading this.

Coasting By The Numbers

(As of May 11, 2023)

Renegade:

Built in: 2007

Manufacturer: GCI or Great Coasters International.

Highest point: 104 feet

feet Seats per train: 24

Riders per hour: 850

Top speed: 55 mph

mph Duration: 2.5 minutes

Renegade Mike on Renegade:

Started coaster marathoning: 2012

5,000th ride: 9/26/2015

ride: 9/26/2015 10,000th ride: 7/22/2016

ride: 7/22/2016 10,000 miles: 5/22/2021

miles: 5/22/2021 Single-day record: 100 rides 7/22/2016

rides 7/22/2016 Record month: 851 rides July 2017

rides July 2017 Record year: 3,119 rides (2018)

rides (2018) Record average rides per day: 30 rides (in 2022)

rides (in 2022) Total park visits: 913

Total rides: 21,655

Total hours ridden: 721.63

Total miles ridden: 12,789

Renegade Mike on All Coasters: