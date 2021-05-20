Valleyfair Reopening for 2021 Season

× Expand Courtesy of Valleyfair Valleyfair

This Saturday, May 22, Valleyfair is back. After the pandemic forced the Shakopee amusement park to close for the 2020 season, funnel cakes, Planet Snoopy, and thrilling drops down the Wild Thing roller coaster will return in full swing. To ensure a safe summer season, Valleyfair will reopen with new health and protocols in place.

“We are looking forward to reopening the park and bringing a Minnesota tradition back to the community,” said Raul Rehnborg, vice president and general manager at Valleyfair, in a press release. “2020 was a challenging year, and our team missed having guests in the park last season. We are ready to provide safe, fun and unforgettable experiences to everyone who visits Valleyfair this season.”

New health and safety protocols at Valleyfair include social distancing throughout the park (including lines for rides), hand sanitation stations, and enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of restrooms, dining spaces and busy areas. The amusement park has also adopted a new online reservation system, which will require each guest to make reservations in advance, to help manage capacity. Face coverings will not be required while guests are outdoors, but they will be required indoors for those who are not fully vaccinated. Further details of Valleyfair’s new health and safety guidelines are posted online.

People who bought Valleyfair season passes in 2020 are in luck: they’re valid for the 2021 season, for any regular operating day through Labor Day, September 6, 2021.

This year, Valleyfair will debut a new Grand Carnivale July 24 through August 8, a cultural celebration featuring a color parade, live entertainment, and global cuisine. Valleyfair is also hiring: employment opportunities are available on their jobs site.

Reservations and ticket purchases can be made on Valleyfair's website.