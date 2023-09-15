Valleyfair Announces Tricks and Treats

× Expand Valleyfair ValleyFair

It may be September, but it’s never too soon to start preparing for Halloween. Starting September 23 and running every Saturday and Sunday until October 29, Valleyfair is putting on the ultimate Halloween event spook-tacular: Tricks and Treats.

Each night, the amusement park will be transformed into the Land of Tricks and the Land of Treats, promising playfully spooky and weird adventures with a side of cozy fall nostalgia, fit for the whole family to enjoy.

The Land of Tricks offers attendees two realms: Ickyville and Spooky Spires. Event-goers can get their slimy, crawly fix at Ickyville, complete with a live performance from The Snots, an all-zombie cover band performing pop punk parodies of today’s hits.

If you’re looking for a more relaxed vibe, Spooky Spires is the goth go-to. Set in a 1920s village with deadpan locals dying to meet you (literally) Spooky Spires is the perfect spot for those Halloween fans who love the dark and mysterious.

If you’re more treat than trick, don’t worry. The Land of Treats also has two hotspots: Everfall, a classic fall experience with softly lit candles, pumpkin spice, and cozy flannel; and Sweet Tooth Acres, a classic Halloween event, complete with a Trick or Treat Trail for the little ones.

Also scattered around the whole park are activities everyone can enjoy. Guests can decorate their own take-home pumpkin, score speciality souvenirs, or strut their spooky stuff in a Halloween costume contest.

Tickets are available at the gate upon arrival, but are also available online for a discounted price. For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, check out their website at valleyfair.com.