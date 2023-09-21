Vagabon Previews Her Avant Garden DJ Set

× Expand Photo by Phillip Chester Vagabon

This page is available to subscribers. Sign up to Daily Edit to get unlimited access.

Since coming back from the pandemic in 2021, the Walker Art Center has been on a streak of bringing in culturally significant musicians to DJ their end-of-summer/beginning-of-harvest seasonally significant Avant Garden party. That first year back it was Philadelphia’s professor of percussion, Questlove; last summer it was Brooklyn MC Talib Kweli; and for this year’s benefit they’ve handed over their turntables to the 30-year-old Cameroonian-American artist Vagabon.

Vagabon, given name Laetitia Tamko, is a multi-instrumentalist whose initial raw, post-hardcore sound emerged from Brooklyn DIY punk spaces like Silent Barn and Shea Stadium (since closed, pre-pandemic). After putting some of her first lo-fi, indie tunes out on Bandcamp, her debut album, Infinite Worlds, was a more sophisticated, genre-tripping emotional excavation of her own life and times, with tracks like “Minneapolis,” where she sang, “As we ascend on to the Twin Cities/I called to talk without wanting to ruin the fun.” In 2019, she moved on to the self-titled Vagabon, which incorporated a new layer of electronics and where she found herself playing more keyboards than guitars. Although the pandemic disrupted her plans to tour the album, songs like “Water Me Down,” and “Every Woman” found an audience online. And just this last week, she released her third full length, Sorry I Haven’t Called, which was born out of holing up in a small house in the woods outside of the German village of Sterley, a couple hours north of Hamburg. She came there to escape the dourness of a life in lockdown and to privately grieve a friend, but she ended up writing an album informed by dance music, which she calls “Dancing on My Own” music, in a sort of homage to one of her heroes, the Swedish pop star Robyn.

“Right now, with my process of grieving, I’m looking more to making people feel really good and having a moment of escape from the difficulties of their life,” she says about the new record on a phone call from the road—she’s on tour with Arlo Parks in Europe. She doesn’t completely understand why her response to losing a friend sounds so slinky and sexy, but she imagines it has something to do with a kind of “catharsis,” in her words, either an escape or a release from suffering. “That’s really what I’d like people to feel during the DJ set and while listening to my new record,” she says.

We talked about the disco music that’s she’s found helpful for moving your body and getting on with it—some of the same records she’ll be spinning at the Walker on Saturday night.

“Samba Pati” by Masoyoshi Takanaka

Takanaka is a Chinese-Japanese guitar player who was a presence in Tokyo’s “city pop” scene in the 70s and 80s. Grimes sampled him in 2015.

“It’s just like smooth Japanese disco,” she says. She isn’t sure where she found it. “Especially with DJing more often in the last six to eight months, I just keep a library of songs that I’ve heard from friends who are incredible DJs or I’ve found in some YouTube hole, or at a record store, though I don’t DJ with vinyl.” She says she makes long digital playlists before her sets, then, when she’s up there DJing, she’s paying attention to the energy of the crowd. “Oh they’re enjoying this bpm, I’ll stay on this bpm.”

“Moody” by ESG

ESG or Emerald, Sapphire and Gold, were a band formed by the four Scroggins sisters and their friend Tito Libran in the South Bronx in the late 70s. “Moody” was tracked with the legendary Mancunian producer Martin Hannett.

“This one usually gets people moving no matter where we are or what the crowd is, but it especially goes over well where people might be talking.” Vagabon says this is her go to track when she’s playing a friend’s book release or an after party. “Like not at a rave or a warehouse party,” she says. “But somewhere where it can be blended into conversation while still making people move, whether they know if they’re actively dancing or not.”

“Water Me Down,” by Vagabon

The breakout track on Vagabon’s self-titled second album Vagabon, “Water Me Down” is the “original ‘dancing alone in your room’ song. “Which maybe a lot of my music could be described as,” she says. “Even as of late.”

“Most of my songs, including “Water Me Down,” are about like a relief, a catharsis, an expelling,” she says. “It’s about just letting something go—that’s why I write music.” “Water Me Down” is her song specifically about that process. “This was the kind of catharsis that I expanded upon on Sorry I Haven’t Called.” And she wasn’t that surprised that this is the song that broke out for her during quarantine. “It makes sense that at a time when the only places you could go were these Zoom parties like Club Quarantine, that a kind of bedroom House-y song like “Water Me Down” could find its people,” she says. “And I’m really glad it did, because I didn’t get to tour that record, so I’m glad that song found at least a decent audience.”

“Anti-Fuck,” by Vagabon

While there are several tracks that could be described as “cathartic” on the new album—she says songs like “Do Your Worst,” “Autobahn,” and “Lexicon” are all “really fun” to play live—"Anti-Fuck” sounds like it’s coming from a more wrought, unsettled place.

“Catharsis can really land on either end of the spectrum: it can either be that euphoria or you can get catharsis from the gut wrenching stuff, that can provide you with release,” she says. “Both ends of that spectrum can really do it for me.”

“Vulindlela” by Brenda Fassie

South Africa’s Brenda Fassie is known as “Black Madonna” on her home continent, and on several other ones too. Vagabon didn’t grow up with Fassie’s songs per se—her family hails from Francophone Cameroon—but she loves this one so much it’s found a permanent home on her playlist.

“My parents didn’t really listen to disco music,” she says. “I just discovered it as a lover and a curious music listener. And I always play it in all my sets.”

“No” by Moodymann

If Vagabon’s new album is in communion with the spirit of House music, Detroit’s Moodymann might be the genre’s high priest, paying homage to all of his musical predecessors while playfully deconstructing them.

“He’s the king of Detroit House!” she exclaims. “It’s like impossible to talk about House music without talking about Moodymann. He knows how to bring all the elements of House and Soul…there’s just endless music to discover with him.”