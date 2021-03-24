Utica Queen's Quintessentially Minnesotan Drag Persona

× Expand Courtesy of Utica Queen, photograph by Liam James Utica Queen

Utica Queen has captured hearts as the wacky fan favorite in the COVID-19 afflicted season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Among this year's crop of queens, Utica leans toward the more avant-garde, weaving high fashion concepts into her drag that always tell a story on the runway. She’s appeared as a chic poodle, an elevated Bob Ross, and in a couture sleeping bag gown–and was recently featured in Vogue. As of the last episode, Utica has made it to the final six queens.

Created by Ethan Mundt, the 25-year-old’s unique drag style may be hard to pin down, but it’s gotten Utica this far and she has no plans on changing. Utica’s sweet personality, however, is quickly recognizable to her fellow Minnesotans. “My whole vibe is very wholesome and loving,” she says. “Very hometowny, very Midwestern.” Her style wields the kind of offbeat camp that is definitive of this state.

“Ever since I was a kid, I made it a choice to bring up the vibrations in the world instead of bringing them down,” she says. The wind chimes that can be heard in the background of our phone call seem almost too fittingly whimsical for the conversation at hand. Utica doesn’t even comment on them.

Born and raised in Utica, Minn., growing up in a rural area meant that Utica was able to let her imagination run wild. “There wasn’t a lot to do on the farm, so it was a lot of figuring out my own way to explore the world,” she says.

While many people dream of leaving their tiny hometown, Utica had a different experience. “I left because I thought that was better for me, but I soon realized what a gift it had been to be on this beautiful farmland,” she says.

“I shifted my focus back and paid homage to this beautiful little haven that cultivated my imagination,” she says. “That’s where the name Utica comes from.”

To explain her journey from small town farm kid to Drag Race superstar, Utica calls on a few moments. In kindergarten, she raided her mother’s closet and went to school dressed up as Mary Poppins. “I came in a little hat and umbrella without my mom knowing,” she says.

In high school, Utica was part of an improv troupe in Rochester that played a pivotal role in her interest in performing. She was also a cosplayer for a while, which gave her the creative spark to create her own costumes.

But she didn’t really get into drag until her time at Hamline University, where she majored in costume design and art. “I basically went to school to be a drag queen,” she says. “Everything I learned in school I’m applying to my career now.”

While in school, Utica got involved in the Twin Cities drag circuit. She began at the Gay 90’s, before transferring over to Lush and becoming a staple at Flip Phone’s Union Rooftop drag brunches. “Ever since then it’s been this up and up journey,” she says.

Utica auditioned for RuPaul’s Drag Race for the second time in the beginning of 2020. “I auditioned and then the world closed down,” she says. “So I assumed it wasn’t going to happen.”

But it did happen, and Utica describes the whole experience as “magical.”

× Expand Courtesy of Utica Queen, photo by Trevor Beaty Utica Queen

She’s showcased a number of jaw dropping looks throughout season 13, but her most impressive feat yet is the full couture gown made from a sleeping bag. In a matter of hours, Utica transformed the sleeping bag into a Vogue worthy dress for the fifth episode “Bag Ball,” and had time to lend a hand to the other queens in the workroom. She placed second in the challenge behind Gottmik, the first trans man to compete on the show.

Despite placing second, she says that the design challenge was her favorite experience on the show. “Something clicked and I created something so magical with that sleeping bag dress,” she says. “The best part about it was that I got to create something magical with the rest of the girls.”

Utica says being able to watch herself on the RuPaul has been a fascinating experience. “I’m literally just having a great ass time,” she says. “I’ve never been documented in this way before.”

Through it all, Utica says that she’s gained a lot of confidence and realized the value in staying true to yourself. “With a production like that, they’re going to want to push and pull you into these versions of yourself that would not be exactly who you are,” she says. “You have to be strong and do what you do and do it well.”

For a while, Utica said she felt a dissonance between her drag persona and her real personality. After this year though, the two are more intertwined than ever. “Utica actually influences me to be the best version of myself that I can imagine,” she says. “She’s definitely brought light to me and now we’ve become the same.”

Despite the pandemic bringing the drag world to a screeching halt, Utica felt blessed to be able to stay home and create throughout quarantine. “It has given me the time that is required to give the art the time that it needs to grow and evolve,” she says. “I'm not distracted by the outside world.”

“When Drag Race happened, I finally had that time to figure out exactly who I am and grow to the point where I can deliver a wonderful product,” she says.

× Expand Courtesy of Utica Queen, photo by Liam James Utica Queen

Since her Drag Race appearances, Utica’s fan base has grown a considerable amount. She now has over 400,000 followers on Instagram. “This is the most people that have been tuned into my work since... ever,” she says. “It can be overwhelming.”

“I feel like I've been creating things for a while, but now the attention is on it and people are finally seeing the stories I'm trying to tell.”

Her post-pandemic plans? “Collect and grow.”

“I want to be a storyteller, someone who is taking you out of this world for a couple of minutes and putting you into mine,” she says. “This art form is so incredibly versatile and I want to do it as much as I can while I have the opportunity.”