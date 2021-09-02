Utica and Rochester Art Center Announce Drag Fashion Exhibit

× Expand Photo by Trevor Beaty Utica

Local drag queen Utica and the Rochester Art Center are partnering to host “Homecoming Queen,” a 4,000-square-foot exhibition showcasing the artwork of the former RuPaul's Drag Race star.

Known for her fashion-forward style, “Homecoming Queen” will feature approximately 20 mannequins dressed in Utica’s most evocative looks. The exhibition will also feature Utica’s original design sketches, large-scale editorial photographs, and a 10 minute film on her background and creative process.

Originally from Utica, MN (which inspired her eponymous drag name) and created by Ethan Mundt, Utica has stayed connected with her small town roots through her wholesome and unique style. She discovered her knack for costume design at Hamline University and then went on to find her niche in the Twin Cities drag community by making appearances at the Gay 90s, Lush, and Flip Phone’s Union Rooftop drag brunches.

She later auditioned for RuPaul’s Drag Race and was featured on Season 13, finishing in 6th place. She has since become a breakout star, touring the drag circuit, and getting featured in Vogue.

To dive further into the whimsical world of Utica, The Rochester Art Center is also offering a ticketed virtual experience that will allow fans and fashion lovers from all over the world to join in an immersive experience through an online gallery.

The exhibition opens Saturday, December 4 and runs through April 3, 2022.