U.S. Bank Stadium Gets Siding Replaced

Metallic zinc is considered one of the most durable, longest-lasting siding and roofing materials in existence. That’s mainly because zinc forms a coating of its own protective layer that is practically impervious to prolonged exposure to the elements. Put another way, zinc, when installed properly, can last as siding and roofing for 100 years. Couple that with the fact that it looks cool, and zinc siding is a super savvy choice for, say, a billion-dollar sports stadium.

That is, unless every other choice that had to do with the metallic zinc siding happened to be a poor one. Which is pretty much exactly the reason U.S. Bank Stadium—not yet six years old—is currently getting a complete siding reset. Yup, the stadium’s trademark black metallic zinc siding, a problematic element of the stadium since the beginning, is all getting replaced with, well, new black metallic zinc siding.

Almost immediately upon the stadium’s completion, the panels, which were affixed along their bottom edges, began to flap in high winds and needed to be reinforced. And while that kept the panels in place, it didn’t help solve a larger problem: moisture. So a new Tyvek moisture barrier was installed beneath the original panels, along with additional moisture abatements.

However, the extensive patchwork of fixes left the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) unconvinced that the “building would pass the test of time,” and the decision was made to start from scratch on the exterior, right down to new zinc panels that look similar but are engineered to be installed in a new way.

“The new, enhanced exterior enclosure will be designed, engineered, and constructed differently than the original enclosure, and it will provide water barrier redundancies not included in the original design,” reads a joint statement from the MSFA and Mortenson Construction issued in February. “It will have a similar appearance, which is an important design element, but there may be some minor visible variations.”

According to U.S. Bank Stadium director of marketing and communications Lisa Niess, the job is on track to be completed this fall and will cost about $21 million. As for who is footing the not-insignificant bill for this boondoggle? The good news is, it’s not you.

“The cost of the new enclosure system will be paid for through a general account established as part of the mediated agreement, which will be funded by the eight companies associated with the design, engineering, and construction of U.S. Bank Stadium, and their associated insurance companies,” reads the statement. “No additional public dollars will be required beyond those planned and reserved for the original construction of the stadium.”