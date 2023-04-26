Uproar Performing Arts Elevates Underrepresented Comedians

× Expand Photo by Xochi de la Luna Funny People Uproar Performing Arts, a grassroots comedy collective, is handing BIPOC, queer, trans, and women comics the mic.

On a snowy Monday at Bryant Lake Bowl, headliner Mary Mack kicks her set off with some Northwoods humor.

“If you haven’t been to Wisconsin, it’s the home of the most bars that might be… houses?” The audience laughs. “That’s the difference between the Midwest and the coast. Nobody in New York City goes up to a bar and is like, ‘Should I knock first?’”

The laughter turns into an uproar.

The word uproar is loaded. It suggests uproarious laughter but with a defiant edge; a small protest sings beneath it. That’s exactly what Devohn Bland and Xochi de la Luna intended when they founded Uproar Performing Arts—a grassroots open mic that platforms comics of color, queer and trans comics, women comics, and anyone else who doesn’t neatly fit the slacks-and-sneakers straight-white-dude comedy archetype—in 2018.

“It’s the comedy open mic where cis hetero [white] men aren’t given time—but not because we’re haters,” says de la Luna. “It’s just that it’s saturated out there with comedy mics where they can go. Most comedy mics are hosted by white men.”

Both de la Luna and Bland had spent time in the local stand-up circuit and found it at times a less-than-welcoming place. Nationally, prominent comics have come under fire for controversial material—like Dave Chappelle for his jokes about trans people or Amy Schumer for cracking one-liners about Hispanic men—and the same issues appear in the local scene too, crossing the line from provocation to harm.

“There’s a moment where it stops being fun,” Bland says. “It becomes one person being like, ‘What can I get away with?’ That’s not what we’re trying to create. We wanted to bring it back to, like, ‘Yo—let’s hear some jokes. Let’s have some fun.’ If the laughter comes from anything, it’s not from people getting punched down on.”

The laughs keep coming at Bryant Lake Bowl. “Does anybody else use a weighted blanket?” Jamie Kalakaru-Mava asks the audience. “It’s like a bacon press but for your body.”

Senthil Rajasekharan does a hilarious bit about his escapades attempting to order a Filet-O-Fish at McDonald’s. One time, de la Luna tells me, a comic did an entire act on roller skates; another ad-libbed the Pledge of Allegiance as he played a washboard.

But many of the jokes touch on tricky themes like race, sex, dating, politics, gender, etc. What sets Uproar apart is that it hands the mic to comics who, in another setting, might find themselves in the crosshairs of a punch line.

Take this one-liner from trans comic Elliot Clausen: “Being trans is fun. It comes with a flag and a certificate of authenticity.” Or this, from Native comic Arthur Hardy: “I love the white man’s holidays. They’re a great time. Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, I love them all. I even celebrate Columbus Day. No one else? I celebrate by going to IKEA. I get lost and start taking shit that doesn’t belong to me.”

Uproar has a supportive culture—come to a show, and you’ll notice comics sticking around to laugh at the later sets, make notes, and continue to hone their material with each other’s feedback.

“It becomes less of, This is a competition, and I need to get better than you because one day I want to be on Jimmy Fallon,” Bland says. “We all need laughter. We all need to be together to experience joy.”

But Bland and de la Luna—and their cohosts and fellow comics, Comrade Tripp and Madi RT—are quick to address problematic material. “We never purport having a safe space,” de la Luna says. “It’s never gonna be perfect. There’s always going to be a chance for you to get hurt by what you hear. But it’s not gonna go unnoticed.... Some situations we handle live. We roast them. That’s the best medicine.” Bland has another point—often the audience itself will tell comics what’s cool and what’s decidedly uncool.

“The best thing you can give them and the worst thing they could experience is silence,” he says.

Uproar certainly isn’t the only intentionally diverse comedy space on the scene. One of de la Luna’s greatest inspirations was a showcase hosted by local comics Shelly Paul and Rana May. Blackout Improv Comedy is a local all-Black improv troupe, Funny Asian Women Kollective (FAWK) platforms Asian women comics, and the scene continues to diversify in other spaces.

Put together, these groups are pushing local comedy beyond the soapbox into a more compelling form: a conversation. And a funny one at that.