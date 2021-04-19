University of St. Thomas and OK Go Launch New Collaborative Project

× Expand Courtesy of University of St. Thomas St. Thomas orchestra Lab Music Education advisor, Doug Orzolek, conducting the St. Thomas orchestra for "All Together Now"

The University of St. Thomas and indie-rock band OK Go have found a new way to cultivate an educational community throughout a difficult year. OK Go Sandbox, a collaboration with the university’s Playful Learning Lab, launched a collective art and music project last spring, combining creations from across the world set to the band’s new single, “All Together Now.”

Aptly named #ArtTogetherNow, the venture quickly grew, and what was originally meant to be one small video turned into five separate ones, each with its own unique spin.

Playful Learning Lab director AnnMarie Thomas has led the charge with OK Go’s lead singer Damian Kulash. “Damian and I both believe really strongly in the unifying and transformative power of art and music, and this is a way for us to do it in a really difficult time on kind of an unfathomable scale,” Thomas says about how quickly the project grew from a small idea to a global endeavor. “That’s the most rewarding part.”

#ArtTogetherNow began last May with the band’s release of the song “All Together Now,” a tribute to the current moment and all of the change possible when the whole world stops. Borrowing from the writer Rebecca Solnit, the lyrics describe society as coming together in a metaphorical chrysalis as “everything’s untouched but forever changed.”

The original idea was to release a remix of the song alongside an animated film created through individual frames, each colored by a different participant. However, sign-ups to take part quickly skyrocketed, with over 17,000 people registered (2,500 was the original goal). The more musically minded inquired about offering their own versions of the song, and the project grew again. “We use the medium of art, be it visual, be it musical, to connect people at a time when we can’t connect in our usual ways,” Thomas says.

Thomas and Kulash decided on an expansion of five different videos, each alongside a new remix of the song. Starting off with a space adventure via zoetrope, each video has its own unique style and embodiment of what it means to be “All Together Now.” Coloring sheet compilations and video montages set to flugelhorns, harps, and school-wide orchestras and choirs make up a vast multimedia collaboration, in every sense of the word. For a local spotlight, Jeremy Messersmith lent his voice to a track, and author Neil Gaiman’s English intonation graces another.

“Pulling together people across the world during a difficult time, using art and music to be together when we’re not is the whole idea there,” says Thomas.

Kulash revealed the first video (space adventure) at Yuri’s Night, along with the announcement that each individual drawing made for the video will eventually be launched into space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. The subsequent videos will be released starting April 26, with a new version available each day on OK Go’s YouTube channel and arttogethernow.org.