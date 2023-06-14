Live Music Under the Lexington Avenue Bridge

× Expand Under the Lex Under the Lex

Youa Vang of Third Daughter Restless Daughter is no stranger to being creative with perspective. As a creator of “non-traditional” projects and installations, she takes inspiration from traditional Hmong embroidery and creates contemporary pop culture cross-stitch works that are as witty as they are unique. With experience in music programming for Keg and Case Market and MSP Airport, she is also hosting a new music series this summer.

No stranger to the relationship between space and sound, her newest project, appropriately titled Under the Lex, is a series of concerts all taking place below the Lexington Avenue Bridge in St. Paul. Inspired by the area’s unique acoustics, Vang was drawn to the space’s ability to host “stripped-down performances.”

Beginning June 21, on select Wednesdays from 5:15-6:00 p.m., a variety of musicians will be performing below the bridge. The set of musicians was intentionally selected to highlight their talent as storytellers. With limited seating available, the concert series also allows the audience to get creative with the space. The family-friendly performances are free, but limited seating is available, so bring a chair or blanket and enjoy a concert in an intimate outdoor venue.

"A few years ago, I walked away from a tour group I was working with and found underneath the Lexington Ave bridge (by Como Zoo and Como Pavilion) a place that had the most amazing acoustics. I dreamt of hosting performances there," she said. Vang received an Arts for Impact Group grant from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council to help fund it, and plans to release a podcast featuring each artist.

Check out the full schedule:

6/21 - Rachel Kurtz and Kelly Larson

6/28 - Jaedyn James

7/12 - Kinfu

7/19 - Zak Khan

7/26 - Ben Lubeck

8/2 - Sarah Morris

8/9 - Lucy Michelle

8/23 - Chris Koza

Lexington Ave. Bridge, 1224 Lexington Parkway N., St. Paul, underthelex.org