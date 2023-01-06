U.S. Bank Stadium Announces Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks Concert

× Expand Shutterstock Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks

On Friday,U.S. Bank Stadium announced the artists for “one of the year’s biggest concerts,” as Rock-and-Roll Hall of Famers Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are set to perform at the stadium on November 10.

The reveal was made at a press conference featuring Minnesota Vikings (and NFL Hall of Famer) John Randle, Michael Vekich, chair of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, and Live Nation Midwest president Jason Wright, along with Vikings cheerleaders who helped unveil personalized Vikings jerseys for the artists.

Minneapolis is only the latest addition to their co-headlining “Two Icons, One Night Only” tour that includes only a handful of cities on the list. The legendary show marks the first time that the Piano Man and the Gold Dust Woman perform together in Minneapolis and sees both artists returning to the Twin Cities after more than 5 years away.

Joel last performed at Target Field in July 2017. This time, he's celebrating the 50th anniversary of his highly celebrated sophomore album, Piano Man. Nicks returns for the first time after playing the State Fair solo in 2017, and in 2018 with Fleetwood Mac for their reunion tour. Her performance will mark a year after her fellow Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie’s death in 2022.

Presale tickets go on sale on January 10 at 10 a.m., sale for the general public starts on January 13 at 10 a.m.